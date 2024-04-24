Chuadanga records 1.6mm rain after days of scorching heat

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 April, 2024, 09:45 am
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 11:28 am

After days of scorching heat, rain has brought a splash of relief for the residents of Chuadanga, the district witnessing the highest temperatures this season.

The much-awaited rain arrived after midnight after a brief interlude of lightning and thunder.

According to the Met Office in Chuadanga, 1.6mm of rainfall was recorded after it began drizzling around 1:10am today (24 April).

Chuadanga Meteorological Office observer Zahidul Islam said despite no prior forecast for rain, lightning unexpectedly illuminated the sky around 1am, and it started raining soon after.

The rainfall stopped within a mere 20 minutes by 1:30am.

Chuadanga has been grappling with severe to very severe heatwaves for several consecutive days, with the highest temperature of the season, reaching 42.4°C, recorded there.

For several consecutive days, the district was experiencing severe to very severe heatwaves. The highest temperature in the country was also recorded in Chuadanga. The maximum temperature recorded there this season was 42.4°C.

Throughout April, the country was gripped by a relentless heatwave, with no sign of rain despite being a westerly season.

The Met Office issued four heat alerts this month, urging caution amidst the soaring temperatures.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

