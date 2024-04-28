Dhaka to experience rain on 2 May; thundery showers from 5 May

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 April, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 07:26 pm

Related News

Dhaka to experience rain on 2 May; thundery showers from 5 May

The rains will be seen in a few parts of the Dhaka region, between 3pm to 4pm

TBS Report
28 April, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 07:26 pm
A rickshaw puller takes a break from the scorching heatwave, resting on his rickshaw. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
A rickshaw puller takes a break from the scorching heatwave, resting on his rickshaw. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

A brief respite may be in sight for Dhaka dwellers. 

A brief spell of light rain showers and gentle breeze are supposed to be experienced in the capital on 2 May, according to the BBC's weather forecast. 

The rains will be seen in a few parts of the Dhaka region, between 3pm to 4pm, when temperatures will fall from the predicted high of 37 degree Celcius to a low of 34 degree Celsius. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A spell of daily rain is also forecast to start from 5 May and continue till 11 May, with temperatures dipping. 

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today extended its heat alert until 30 April (Tuesday) as the ongoing heatwave will likely persist for the next 72 hours.

This extension follows previous warnings issued on 19 April, 22 April, and 25 April. The met office continues to monitor and respond accordingly to the challenging weather patterns affecting the region.

The BMD cited the increased moisture incursion as a factor contributing to the sustained uncomfortable conditions.

Currently, Chuadanga is experiencing a "very severe" heatwave, while Rajshahi, Pabna, Sirajganj, Jashore, and Kushtia are facing "severe" heatwave conditions.

Meanwhile, a mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Dhaka and Barishal divisions, as well as other parts of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions, along with the districts of Dinajpur, Rangamati, Chandpur, Feni, and Bandarban, with the possibility of continuation.

Top News

rain / thunder showers / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If you&#039;re in the market for scooters, you&#039;ll easily find a plethora of Chinese and Indian brands offering a range of entry-level scooters at various price ranges. Photo: Collected

Top 3 scooters to cruise through Dhaka traffic

4h | Wheels
Courtesy of this unique act of kindness spreading across the capital, many are finding it a little easier to cope with the ongoing heatwave. Photo: Miraz Hossain

When drinking water becomes a form of charity

11h | Panorama
From missiles to microwaves and smartphones to the stock market, the chips enable everything. Bangladesh stands to benefit a lot by strengthening its semiconductor industry. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A realistic look at Bangladesh's prospects in global semiconductor industry

12h | Panorama
With a small investment of around 567,000 yen (around Tk4 lakh), Mamun opened Halal Hub in 2020, one of the first restaurants to use the flag of Bangladesh in Sendai, Japan. Photo: Courtesy

Can Japanese people handle Bangladeshi spices? Halal Hub thinks so

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Issues that will affect the US presidential election

Issues that will affect the US presidential election

45m | Videos
Trump announced the abolition of civil service protection if elected

Trump announced the abolition of civil service protection if elected

1h | Videos
Shashank Singh, from accidental investment to assured finisher

Shashank Singh, from accidental investment to assured finisher

2h | Videos
74 thousand stalls in Canton Fair!

74 thousand stalls in Canton Fair!

5h | Videos