Dhaka to experience rain on 2 May; thundery showers from 5 May

A rickshaw puller takes a break from the scorching heatwave, resting on his rickshaw. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

A brief respite may be in sight for Dhaka dwellers.

A brief spell of light rain showers and gentle breeze are supposed to be experienced in the capital on 2 May, according to the BBC's weather forecast.

The rains will be seen in a few parts of the Dhaka region, between 3pm to 4pm, when temperatures will fall from the predicted high of 37 degree Celcius to a low of 34 degree Celsius.

A spell of daily rain is also forecast to start from 5 May and continue till 11 May, with temperatures dipping.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today extended its heat alert until 30 April (Tuesday) as the ongoing heatwave will likely persist for the next 72 hours.

This extension follows previous warnings issued on 19 April, 22 April, and 25 April. The met office continues to monitor and respond accordingly to the challenging weather patterns affecting the region.

The BMD cited the increased moisture incursion as a factor contributing to the sustained uncomfortable conditions.

Currently, Chuadanga is experiencing a "very severe" heatwave, while Rajshahi, Pabna, Sirajganj, Jashore, and Kushtia are facing "severe" heatwave conditions.

Meanwhile, a mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Dhaka and Barishal divisions, as well as other parts of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions, along with the districts of Dinajpur, Rangamati, Chandpur, Feni, and Bandarban, with the possibility of continuation.