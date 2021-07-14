If we cannot create, we definitely must not destroy

Thoughts

Chowdhury Yameen Anam
14 July, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 09:19 pm

Related News

If we cannot create, we definitely must not destroy

Chattogram, and Bangladesh as a whole, is in dire need of medical facilities, and the past year has been very telling of that. However, strategic decisions should be made so that one does not come at the cost of the other

Chowdhury Yameen Anam
14 July, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 09:19 pm
CRB Hills Chattogram. Photo: Collected
CRB Hills Chattogram. Photo: Collected

Green hills that surround the Central Railway Building (CRB) in Chattogram are the easiest source of oxygen and nature we have access to, when an urban dweller wants to breathe in the midst of their busy city life. Governments in different countries, even the Dhaka city corporation, are trying to allocate space for parks and spaces where people have access to nature. It is unfortunate that we have such a space readily available in Chattogram, yet we cannot prevent it from being destroyed.

The decision to tear down the CRB hills and build the railway Hospital in its place is unreasonable and should be condemned. These trees that have been providing relief to the people of Chattogram for over 100 years are assets for us, which cannot be recreated if destroyed. 

We must cherish it and do all we can to preserve the trees. Uprooting these trees and constructing a hospital in its place is an absurd idea. As cities around the world try to build smart gardens using modern technology in order to create an increased supply of oxygen, destroying the CRB hills will take the quality of life of the people of Chattogram to a regressed state. It will also be a huge step back in our fight against climate change. 

Furthermore, along with having an impact on nature, this destruction will have an irreversible effect on cultural activities, sports, and recreational space for youths. Additionally, Chattogram will be losing an integral part of its heritage, a structure that has been a part of Chattogram's history since 1872. 

Chattogram, and Bangladesh as a whole, is in a dire need of medical facilities, and the past year has been very telling of that. However, strategic decisions should be made so that one does not come at the cost of the other. 

We, as the people of Chattogram, should protect what is left of nature in our city. We are extremely blessed in comparison to other cities - we have hills and sea and landscape. The best part of it is that it is all-natural - nothing is artificially created. So do we prevent and nurture the legacy that we have or do we destroy it and depend on artificial development? ###
 
 

Environment

CRB Hills / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

1h | Videos
TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

1h | Videos
TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

5h | Videos
From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

5
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident