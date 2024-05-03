Weather forecast: Rain, thunderstorms in Chattogram division

03 May, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 10:37 am

Weather forecast: Rain, thunderstorms in Chattogram division

Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal, and Sylhet divisions may see rain in one or two places

Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB
Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB

Chattogram division is likely to experience rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds, with the possibility of hail at isolated spots, according to BMD's weather bulletin for Friday.

Similarly, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal, and Sylhet divisions may see rain in one or two places, alongside temporary gusty winds. Elsewhere in the country, the weather is expected to remain dry with partly cloudy skies.

A severe heatwave continues to grip districts including Rajshahi, Pabna, Jashore, Chuadanga, and Kushtia. Meanwhile, Dhaka, Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Barishal divisions, along with parts of Rajshahi, Khulna, and the district of Chandpur, are experiencing mild to moderate heatwave conditions. There are expectations that this heatwave may begin to ease in some areas, it said.

Daytime temperatures are expected to slightly decrease, and night temperatures may fall by 1-2 degrees Celsius across the country, added the bulletin.

Rainfall / Chattogram / Heavy Rain

