Wildlife trafficker arrested with 2 endangered Phayre's Leaf Monkey cubs in Ctg

Crime

TBS Report
30 April, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 09:24 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Police have arrested a wildlife trafficker with two cubs of endangered Phayre's Leaf Monkey in Chattogram's Karnaphuli.

The arrestee, Rassel Chowdhury Shajal, son of Mojaffar Chowdhury hailing from Mahadebpur area in Dhaka, is a supervisor of an inter-district bus.

Talking to The Business Standard, Jahir Hossen, officer-in-charge of Karnaphuli Police Station, said, "On a tip off, a team of Karnaphuli Police stopped a bus of SI Enterprise heading to Naogaon from Cox's Bazar around 11:45pm on Monday (29 April) and recovered the cubs of endangered Phayre's Leaf Monkey.

"We have arrested the supervisor of the bus.

"The cubs have been handed over to Wildlife Conservation Department. A case was filled under Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act-2012," he added.

Dipannita Bhattacharjee, Chattogram Wildlife and Nature conservation officer, said, "Rhe breeds are 2-3 months old and still dependent on breastfeeding.

"Their condition will be observed for a few days and after assessing their condition they will be released in the forest," she added.

This species is protected as per schedule-1 of Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act of 1974 and 2012 of Bangladesh.

