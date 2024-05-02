Three sailors arrested over collision of lighter vessel with Kalurghat Bridge in Ctg

The River Police has arrested three sailors of Samuda-1 lighter vessel in a case filed over a collision of the ship with the Kalurghat Bridge in Chattogram.

The arrestees are quartermaster Ferdous Sukani Yamin Molla (21), and greaser Shahadat Hossain (21) and coxswain Rahman (24).

The arrests took place in the Kalurghat area of the city on Thursday (2 May), said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadarghat River Police Station Ekram Ullah.

He said a case has been registered with the Railway Police Station regarding the collision.

"We impounded the ship immediately after the incident and arrested three sailors," Ekram said.

According to the case statement, Samuda-1 collided with the Kalurghat Bridge on 30 April. The vessel was attempting to reach AK Khan Dockyard in the Hamidchar area, west of Kalurghat Bridge. However, due to strong winds and tidal conditions, the ship lost control and collided with the bridge, approximately one and a half kilometres away.

The police said the quartermaster was attempting to manoeuvre the vessel to the dockyard in the absence of the master.

The empty ship was moving at a reckless speed and collided with spans 9 and 10 of the Kalurghat Bridge, causing damage to under-slung girders, walkways, and railings, police officials added.

The River Police seized the ship, measuring 66.65 metres in length and 11 metres in width, before filing the case.

Limon Majumder, Deputy Assistant Engineer of the Railway Eastern zone (Bridge), filed a case at the Chittagong GRP Police Station.

He alleged the collision caused Tk50 lakh worth of damages to the bridge.

The case accuses the ship's master, coxswain, greaser, and two or three other unidentified individuals.