Ecosystem approach: A pathway for sustaining our seas and communities

As the world is facing a significant challenge to meet the demand for fish and seafood, we should protect and preserve the ecosystems that support these vital resources.

With over 3 billion people depending on fish as their primary source of protein, the importance of sustainable fisheries management cannot be overstated.

Fisheries contribute 3.52% of Bangladesh's national GDP and over one-fourth (26.37%) of its total agricultural GDP.

The marine fisheries sector contributes approximately 15% of the country's total fish production. 82.51% comes from the artisanal sector.

Over 220 industrial trawlers and more than 67,000 artisanal vessels operate in this sector. This sector provides livelihoods to millions of coastal residents, who have limited options for supplementing their income and maintaining a healthy diet.

Fish and fishery products provide an affordable source of protein for people, possibly at a lower cost than some other sources.

Not only is it critical for the health and well-being of communities around the world, but it is also a key factor in achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 14, "Life Below Water".

SDG 14 specifically targets the protection and restoration of marine and coastal ecosystems, making it clear that we must take an 'Ecosystem Approach to Fisheries Management' (EAFM) if we are to achieve this goal.

But what exactly does the overall ecosystem approach to fisheries management mean, and how can it help us achieve SDG 14?

The ecosystem approach to fisheries management is an integrated approach to managing fisheries sustainably. EAFM emphasises the sustainable use of resources, the protection of biodiversity, and support for small-scale fishers.

This approach looks at everything in the ocean and tries to find a balance between the social, economic, and environmental aspects of fisheries management.

The Bay of Bengal (BOB) coastal waters are very productive and help fishermen catch lots of different kinds of fish. But in Bangladesh, the way people are fishing is causing problems because they're catching too many fish and not following the rules.

The number of fishermen has gone up over the years, which means more and more people are depending on fishing for their livelihood.

We have noticed that the fish we catch nowadays grow quickly but don't live for very long. This means that we have to keep catching more and more fish to keep up with demand. This can hurt the environment because we might catch too many fish or even other sea animals. If we don't manage our fishing and take care of the environment, we won't be able to catch as many fish, which will hurt the economy too.

Ecosystem approach to fisheries management emphasises the sustainable use of resources, the protection of biodiversity, and support for small-scale fishers Photo: TBS

Fishing in Bangladesh's coastal and marine waters is tough because it involves catching diversified fish in many different ways. Trying to manage the fishing industry by only looking at one type of fish at a time hasn't worked very well in other places around the world. That's because a fish's habitat and the other fish and organisms it lives with are also important factors to consider.

So, to properly manage the fishing industry, we need to look at the bigger picture and think about how everything is connected.

To address these challenges, Bangladesh needs to implement an ecosystem approach to fisheries management.

Fortunately, fisheries managers are increasingly recognising the importance of the EAFM approach for Bangladesh's coastal and marine fisheries.

Everyone, including government officials, academics, and development workers, has a role to play in facilitating the EAFM approach to making better decisions for the Bay of Bengal's fisheries.

Here are some recommendations to make EAFM workable for the sustainable development of coastal and marine fisheries in Bangladesh.

First, develop a comprehensive assessment of the fishery and its ecosystem to identify the main issues and challenges facing the fishery.

Second, establish a stakeholder engagement process that includes fishers, fishing communities, scientists, and the government to ensure broad-based participation in decision-making processes.

Third, set clear objectives and targets for the fisheries that reflect the principles of EAFM.

Fourth, develop and implement management measures that are adaptive, flexible, and evidence-based.

Fifth, strengthen monitoring and evaluation systems to track progress toward achieving management objectives and targets.

Sixth, use co-management approaches that empower local communities to participate in the management of the fishery and to take responsibility for its sustainable use.

Seventh, establish mechanisms for sharing information and knowledge among stakeholders, including fishers, fishing communities, scientists, and government officials, to enhance collaboration and learning.

Eighth, promote the use of new fishing technologies and practices that reduce environmental impacts and increase efficiency while ensuring that they are economically viable and socially acceptable.

Ninth, support the development of alternative livelihoods for fishers and fishing communities, such as ecotourism, aquaculture, and value-added processing, to reduce pressure on the fishery and promote sustainable economic development.

Tenth, strengthen legal and policy frameworks, institutional capacity, and financial resources.

In Bangladesh, using EAFM is important to make sure that fishing is done in a way that is good for people and the environment. To do this, everyone who cares about the fishery, including fishermen, scientists, and the government, should work together.

They should make rules to protect the fish and the environment they live in. They should also find ways to help fishermen make a living in a way that doesn't hurt the environment. This can include finding new ways for fishermen to make money, like selling fish at good prices to ensure fair trade or trying new fishing techniques that do not harm fish or the ecosystem.

Dr Md Hadayet Ullah is currently working for an international fish and aquaculture research organisation as a scientist. He can be reached at [email protected].

