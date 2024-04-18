Max Group begins production of eco-friendly, cost-effective concrete block

Max Group, one of the largest construction companies in Bangladesh, has entered into commercial production of autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) blocks and panels as it formally inaugurated its new blocks factory on Thursday (18 April).

Maxcrete Limited, a concern of Max Group, constructed a state-of-the-art AAC Block manufacturing unit on 10 acres of land in Manikganj with an initial investment of around Tk160 crore.

The factory is expected to go into full production after Eid-ul-Azha when it will produce 1,000 cubic metres of AAC blocks daily.

AAC blocks are completely different from ordinary clay-fired bricks and hollow bricks, according to Max Group officials. These are lightweight, prefabricated, and green building material that is considered as the eco-friendliest substitution for traditional bricks.

Speaking as the chief guest at the event, Housing and Public works Minister RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, said development should be sustainable and environment friendly.

Environmental protection should be given top priority in development activities, he added. "The use of concrete blocks should be increased as they are less polluting than clay-based bricks."

He also said an adequate number of manufacturing plants for AAC blocks should be set up and directed all concerned authorities including district administration to provide necessary cooperation for setting up such factories.

He drew the attention of all concerned agencies, including the Public Works Department, Rajuk, and Department of Architecture, for the use of environment-friendly blocks.

At the programme, Ghulam Mohammed Alomgir, chairman of Max Group, said the factory is a world class establishment and said that he is venturing into the AAC block business because it is growing rapidly.

He also expressed his ambition to become the leading company in this sector.

Max Group chairman stressed the need for increased investment in such industries to generate employment and opportunities for the country.

Benefits of AAC block

Max Group officials said AAC blocks offer significant cost savings, cutting overall construction expenses by up to 20%, while doubling work speed due to easy installation. It has thermal properties and insulation suited for energy savings applications.

The AAC block's basic raw material is sand added with cement, lime, gypsum, aluminium powder and other additives. It is a non-load bearing masonry unit which is best for any kind of wall solution.

They said one AAC block equals the size of seven red bricks, reducing joint mortar costs. With their larger size, AAC blocks accelerate work by two times, saving labour costs.

Besides, AAC blocks decrease cement and steel usage, and their thermal insulation properties lead to energy savings, lowering long-term operational expenses.

These bricks are 40% lighter than traditional ones, reducing the building's dead load. They help maintain indoor temperatures, providing a 5-degree Celsius advantage in both summer and winter.

Furthermore, they are fire-resistant for up to 4.5 hours and sound-resistant up to 38 dB, Max Group officials highlighted.