Max Group to bring autoclaved aerated concrete block with Tk200cr investment

Max Group, one of the largest construction companies in Bangladesh, is starting commercial production of autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) blocks and panels from today with an initial investment of around Tk200 crore.

AAC blocks are completely different from ordinary clay fired bricks and hollow bricks. They are lightweight, prefabricated, and green building material that is well admired as the eco-friendliest substitution for toxic clay-based bricks.

It also has thermal properties and insulation suited for energy savings applications.

The AAC block's basic raw material is sand added with cement, lime, gypsum, aluminium powder & other additives. It is a non-load bearing masonry unit which is best for any kind of wall solution.

Samiul Islam, executive director of Max Group, said AAC blocks are lightweight, cost effective, and most importantly, the eco-friendly substitution of toxic clay-based bricks that is getting increasingly popular all over the world.

"We will initially produce 1,000 cubic metres of AAC blocks daily. The production will be increased in the future by increasing the adaptation of this new technology," he added.

Maxcrete Limited, a concern of Max Group, constructed a state-of-the-art AAC Block manufacturing unit over eight acres of land at Manikganj, he added.

Max Group officials said these blocks offer significant cost savings, cutting overall construction expenses by up to 20%, while doubling work speed due to easy installation.

They said that one AAC block equals the size of seven red bricks, reducing joint mortar costs. With their larger size, AAC blocks accelerate work by two times, saving labour costs.

Besides, AAC blocks decrease cement and steel usage, and their thermal insulation properties lead to energy savings, lowering long-term operational expenses.

These bricks are 40% lighter than traditional ones, reducing the building's dead load. They help maintain indoor temperatures, providing a 5-degree Celsius advantage in both summer and winter.

Furthermore, they are fire-resistant for up to 4.5 hours and sound-resistant up to 38 dB, Max Group officials said.

In line with government initiatives to phase out clay bricks by FY25, the concrete blocks industry is experiencing a massive boost in adoption. This policy shift is driving both construction companies and individuals to choose hollow blocks and concrete blocks over traditional clay bricks.

According to the Department of Environment, there are roughly 6,500 to 10,000 brick kilns in the country, churning out about 22.71 billion burnt bricks each year.

This process consumes 3.5 million tonnes of coal and 1.9 million tonnes of firewood, burning through 25 billion cubic feet of topsoil and emitting 9.8 million tonnes of harmful greenhouse gas.