Rethinking Cities for Health, Equality and Sustainability

A city creates opportunities for the people of that country.

It can be for health, education, or various types of necessary management, but that requires well-planned social management.

A city with proper social management is able to easily meet all the essential needs of its citizens. In normal times we may not realise the need for social management for a city. But when problems that affect the city as a whole appear, inevitably problems will arise, and if there is no planned social management in place, things will only worsen. I say this in our present context..

Thus it's important to learn from these problems. Cities as a whole need to be rethought. We need to deeply understand that these cities can touch the feelings of citizens. And if not, why can't the millions of ordinary citizens living in the city, with special needs, think of the city as their own? For whatever reason, they might flee to the village in hopes of survival! The past pandemic has once again highlighted the contrast between our circumstances and those of the city.

It is true that in a populous country like ours, it is always difficult to implement all kinds of plans, which are different from various societies in the developed world.

There, thinking, planning and coordinating execution are not one-sided; rather, multi-dimensional thinking is required. Through the diversity of this multidimensional knowledge, we always need to solve different types of problems, which is a very complicated process.

Urbanisation is closely related to economic development. However, the relationship of urbanisation with health and its effects is changing over time.

Positive urbanisation and modernization refers to the inter-relationship of advanced medicine, technology, education and professionalism.

Each of these elements can be linked to each other in order to operate as a holistic social model of a country, benefiting both the country and its people. If not, we can face various social problems while dealing with any type of problem at any time, as is currently seen.

New mental health issues may emerge in the future. According to scientists, most people are suffering from mental health problems in the present world, which has an important relationship with urbanisation and social management.

That's all I want to say—awareness is definitely needed to deal with the current situation. Along with considering and observing the current situation, it is necessary to provide guidance on how to deal with social problems and to change our own mindset.

In this case, different types of social models can be conceived based on the kinds of problems our cities may face in any epidemic. These models would encompass an integrated form of social systems ranging from civil health to education, medical care, and various types of social support systems.

Based on the specific needs of a city, specific models from these can be applied at specific times, considering the psychological and social conditions of the citizens.

Such models and thinking are very much needed for a developing country like ours right now, as we must avoid the mentality of only addressing the problem directly in front of us.

Moreover, from the bedroom to the drawing room, dining room, kitchen, and even the toothbrush holder, different types of germs can grow at any time.

Many types of micro bacteria thrive where we live or around our living space, or they may always exist. But the question arises: are they harmful to our health? And how does the habitat of such micro bacteria affect human health? Today, various types of microbes pose a threat to human health worldwide. An example is the past coronavirus, which still the world fears today.

The impact of germs depends on our age and our immune system, as the immune system differs from one person to another. Not all types of germs attack all types of people. There are many ways these germs infect the places we live and the way we live.

Therefore, whether we consider architectural design, urbanisation, or lifestyle, we must pay clear attention to these aspects, which are crucial for our future health and cities.

Their importance is immense, especially for children and the elderly at home. In this regard, architectural models can be considered for various types of social security.

In this case, we can utilise our universities as research platforms. However, these studies must be practical and relevant to the current prevailing social system.

In this city-centric model, civic management should be structured in a way that ensures every citizen of society has access to all kinds of facilities within a certain range, including hospitals, schools, colleges and markets within a close distance.

This approach would not only make the standard of living easier but also reduce the need to travel long distances to fulfil basic needs, thereby significantly decreasing air pollution from vehicles.

In such models, socially and physically disabled people should also be provided equal opportunities in all areas, including roads, residential areas and hospitals.

These models would illuminate issues to ensure that every citizen living in the city is not subjected to any kind of discrimination. The social model is crucial for a city's well-being.

In the future, a developing country like Bangladesh can navigate any epidemic or problem in a new way. We must start working collectively now and governmental action is essential.

Dr Sajal Chowdhury is an architect, educator at the Department of Architecture, CUET and researcher focusing on Environmental Experience Design, Architectural Science and Well-being. Photo: Courtesy

