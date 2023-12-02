Unreal Engine 5: Shaking up entertainment far beyond gaming

Modern technology and visual software have revolutionised the entertainment industry, infusing it with innovation and captivating audiences worldwide. High quality computer-generated imagery (CGI) has become a cornerstone of entertainment, allowing filmmakers to craft breathtaking landscapes, fantastical creatures and mind-bending special effects.

Visual software tools have democratised creativity, empowering artists and animators to craft stunning visuals more efficiently. This accessibility fosters a diverse range of content creation, from indie game development to YouTube videos and even movies — both animated and traditional.

The Unreal Engine 5 is one such tool for developing breathtaking animated scenes for the entertainment industry. For a technological tool it is making its way rather slowly but it is surely having a huge impact already revolutionising storytelling and cinematography.

Unreal Engine 5 is, as the name suggests, the fifth instalment of the Unreal Engine. Developed by 'Epic Games', a company specialising in video game development, it is an engine used to create real-time 3D animation and realistic designs.

It is like a magical workshop for creators, using a special language called 'Blueprints' to bring ideas to life.

Imagine it as a digital sculptor, moulding lifelike 3D environments and characters with ease. Its secret sauce is the 'Nanite' system, which magically handles tiny details, making textures and models look insanely lifelike. Also, it is super-speedy, thanks to 'Lumen', a lighting engine that creates dynamic, realistic illumination.

The more known and used softwares like 'After Effects', 'Premier Pro' and 'Maya' are all great tools on their own virtue. But 'Unreal Engine' adds more flexibility and options to bring more of a visionary's imagination to life.

Unreal Engine 5 is so far the most polished version of its lineage and exceeds what anyone would typically expect from a tool like this.

Director Tim Richardson, known for his works with Billie Eilish and brands like Nike and Givenchy, has also worked on a short film named 'Neon Rapture', a hyper realistic digital creation made using Unreal Engine 5.

This short film is truly captivating and is capable of making anyone watching forget that they are seeing something that is mostly digitally made. It was his first ever venture with the engine.

"It was a real deep dive. I really got involved in it from a perspective of how the engine actually operates as a visualisation tool, and it was quite helpful for me because working in real time made things more dynamic," Tim said in an interview with Creative Bloq.

Unreal Engine was used to create virtual sets for The Mandalorian. Photo: Collected

Like Tim, there are many who have found the tool to be extremely versatile and more effective when it comes to cinematography and filmmaking.

It is recognised that Unreal Engine 5 allows for swift visualisation of scenes, plan shots, and play around with the film's 'world' before making any final filming decisions. This adaptability lets filmmakers dive deep into lively storytelling in a budget-friendly and captivating manner.

Nevertheless, it's important to note that shifting from the old way of doing things to using Unreal Engine took some time to learn and get used to. But then again, the way technology is advancing and how the regular tools are constantly changing to keep up, there is always a learning curve to overcome.

Unreal Engine as a tool is like a Swiss Army knife for filmmaking, with many useful functions. It acts as a visualiser, helping filmmakers plan scenes, frame shots, and build settings quickly.

It's already been put to good use in the moviemaking world as a tool for planning and a platform for special effects, like in Disney's much acclaimed show 'The Mandalorian.'

Furthermore, Unreal Engine 5 has been used to craft video game cutscenes and even complete computer-generated animations, as seen in Netflix's 'Love, Death & Robots.'

Unleashing its formidable prowess and boundless adaptability, Unreal Engine 5 stands as the ultimate weapon in the arsenal of visionary filmmakers.

In this era of convergence between video game aesthetics and cinematic visual effects, Unreal Engine 5 emerges as the catalyst, empowering all artistic minds to not only manifest their dreams but also to craft cinematic masterpieces.