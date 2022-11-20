Elemental teaser: New Disney-Pixar movie explores a beautiful new world

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Pixar is back along with Disney, with the teaser trailer of its upcoming feature film Elemental which releases in India on 16th June 2023. The film takes place in the fictional Elemental City, "where fire, water, land and air residents live together". This original feature film is directed by Peter Sohn.

The teaser trailer introduces its main characters Ember (Leah Lewis), "a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman," who strikes up a friendship with "a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy" made of water named Wade (Mamoudou Athie), as the synopsis reads.

The minute-long teaser takes place primarily in a subway of Elemental City where different element-based residents travel together. There are water beings, land parents carrying their children in little pots, and air people who can easily find space in the ceiling of the subway.

As the fiery, hoodie-clad Ember's headphones get knocked off, she reaches down to pick them up, just as another hand reaches out. The water-hand belongs to Wade, and Ember immediately recoils a little when a tiny drop of water falls on her. Wade apologies immediately and then Ember takes off the hoodie from her face to reveal herself. As they being to introduce themselves, an uncommon friendship is about to begin.

How this striking friendship between these two 'elementally' different characters "challenge her beliefs about the world they live in," is what Elemental deals with. Elemental marks Pixar's solo release marked for 2023. Elemental arrives after a busy year with the releases of Turning Red and Lightyear.

Elemental is all set to release in theatres on 16th June 2023.

Previously, Disney-Pixar's association has resulted in his hits like Cars, Toy Story, Inside Out, Up, Turning Red, Coco and Soul. Their last release was Toy Story spinoff Lightyear, starring Chris Evans as the voice of Buzz Lightyear.

 

