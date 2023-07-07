The eternal Studio Ghibli

Studio Ghibli logo. Photos: Collected.

It has been ten long years since the world last received a Hayao Miyazaki masterpiece. Written and directed by Miyazaki and produced by the legendary Studio Ghibli 'How Do You Live?' to be released later this month, will most likely be the Godfather of animation's swan song.

Studio Ghibli was founded in 1985 by Miyazaki himself and the late great Isao Takahata. Despite both being monumental figures in the world of animation and the driving force behind Ghibli. Miyazaki tends to enjoy more of the limelight. Takahata essentially is the Paul McCartney to Miyazaki's John Lennon. Both Miyazaki and Takahata had shared interests, but Takahata explored territories which perhaps Miyazaki avoided with gut wrenching creations like 'Grave of the Fireflies'.

The films produced by Ghibli have this remarkable ability to feel real, despite being animated. It is undeniable that Miyazaki is a master of the craft, especially since his work includes classics like 'Spirited Away' (2001). This movie was groundbreaking for being the first Japanese animated film to win the Best Animated Feature Film Academy Award in 2003. It's also worth noting that it's the first and so far only hand-drawn and non-English animated film to have won the award.

A decade ago, Miyazaki announced his retirement with 'The Wind Rises' (2013) – arguably one of the greatest animated masterpieces of all time. But the man himself is coming out of retirement to give us one last parting gift: 'How Do You Live?'. Although the title has been borrowed from Genzaburo Yoshino's eponymous book. Miyazaki has revealed this book is a story that has great meaning to the protagonist of his film.

Will Miyazaki make his parting gift worth remembering as we remember Jiro Horikoshi's heart-rendering tale in 'The Wind Rises'?

The WIng Rises.

'How Do You Live?' comes out on 14 July. With Takahata in the afterlife and Miyazaki hanging up his hat, will this mark the end of Studio Ghibli as we know it? Goro Miyazaki's attempts to carry his father's baton were a hit-and-miss.

Every feature film made by Studio Ghibli is considered a masterpiece because of its storytelling, the artistic environment, the cinematography and most importantly, the endearing harmonisation of every cinematic element. They could carry a very simple message, but their fantastical presentation is what breathes life into what would otherwise be mundane.

These films have inspired a new generation of animators. Ghibli's artistic creations have exerted a significant impact on the field of animation worldwide, resulting in a widespread cross-cultural influence through the medium of cinema.

His remarkable impact can be observed in tons of films, such as 'How to Train Your Dragon' (2010), which drew inspiration from Miyazaki's 'Princess Mononoke' (1999) and 'Up' (2009), reminiscent of the magical floating land depicted in 'Castle in the Sky' (1986).

His 1988 film 'My Neighbour Totoro' has left an imprint on Pixar's 2001 film 'Monsters, Inc'. Similarly, the makers of the 2016 film 'Moana' have been inspired by Miyazaki's 'Ponyo' (2009), while 'Coco' (2017) exhibits similarities to Ghibli's 'Spirited Away'.

My Neighbour Totoro.

Miyazaki's impact on American animation goes beyond animated films, evidenced by the influence seen in cartoons like 'Gravity Falls', 'Adventure Time' and 'The Simpsons'.

However, as one matures and watches them as a teenager or an adult, the underlying themes, concealed symbolism and the immersive realism aspect become truly mind-blowing.

Ghibli's visual aesthetics

Ghibli's trademark visuals include huge green landscapes adorned with delicate pastel flowers and ethereal white clouds. The imaginative character designs, which are beyond conventional expectations and the nuanced animated movements that enhance the portrayal of realism serve as unmistakable hallmarks of Miyazaki's and by extension, Ghibli's visual style.

The films created by Miyazaki and Takahata reflect a vision of perceiving and showcasing the often unnoticed beauty in the world. Even in the seemingly ordinary aspects of life, there exists profound meaning and beauty.

Isao Takahata

Speaking of a roller coaster of emotions, Takahata gave us exactly that through 'Grave of the Fireflies'. It is one of the most acclaimed and cherished Ghibli productions out there.

'Grave of the Fireflies'.

The movie follows two siblings in a war-torn Japan, struggling to survive on their own, having lost both their parents. It gives us a glimpse of what life is like in an all-out war. More than struggle, the movie portrays the deep sorrow that follows those affected: fighting a losing war for survival, losing everything makes one consider their own, only to lose themselves is a harrowing yet very realistic scene.

In contrast, Miyazaki's films cater to a wider audience, whereas Takahata's films appear to have little tolerance for such catering. While Miyazaki's works frequently incorporate elements from Western cultures, settings and themes, Takahata's films unapologetically delve into the crude Japanese context.

His very last film, 'The Tale of Princess Kaguya', is also arguably his most beautiful work. It is bound to leave anyone watching, in an utter state of awe. This film undoubtedly stands as an exceptional masterpiece in the realm of animation, showcasing the remarkable artistry crafted by Studio Ghibli and Takahata himself.

'The Tale of Princess Kaguya'.

'The Tale of Princess Kaguya' (2013) represents the peak of his creative experimentation. Takahata, a true aesthete, aimed to create a visually striking film that diverged from realism and embraced art. Undoubtedly, this was the right decision, as the film captivates viewers from beginning to end, resembling a mesmerising depiction of ancient Japanese art seamlessly brought to life.

This is the reason why Ghibli films and their creators are so cherished as such. Their animation transcends genre and language.

Hayao Miyazaki

Miyazaki's children and female characters have their own emotions and personalities. He avoids creating conflicts solely based on opposing characters, as even the antagonists are nuanced and complex.

Soot gremlins.

Moreover, his personal beliefs and cultural background are evident in his stories, as they explore themes such as environmentalism, the detrimental effects of industrialisation and critiques of capitalist societies. These influences shape the narratives, offering social commentary and reflecting his values.

Princess Mononoke.

'Princess Mononoke', a remarkable historical epic fantasy film by Miyazaki, presents such thought-provoking questions that have the power to captivate the mind. Through the medium of fantastical drama, it portrays the consequences of industrialisation.

At the heart of the story is San, a fierce and untamed human female protagonist, who joins forces with her wolf-pack family to protect the forest, home to various spirits and creatures. The film provides insightful revelations about life, nature and the ongoing struggle to maintain harmony and balance within the natural world.

Due to their global popularity, Studio Ghibli films have been dubbed into various languages, reflecting their widespread appeal across different countries.

For instance, in Russia, a popular television show called 'Masha and the Bear' showcases similar themes to Miyazaki's 'My Neighbor Totoro', where the bear nurtures and guides young Masha as she explores the world and its natural wonders.