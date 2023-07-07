The eternal Studio Ghibli

Studio Ghibli was founded in 1985 by Miyazaki himself and the late great Isao Takahata. Photo: Collected
The eternal Studio Ghibli

Splash

Shiddhartho Zaman & Aziz Hakim
07 July, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 01:46 pm

Related News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Microplastics in frogs and fish: A grave concern for human health and ecosystems

Microplastics in frogs and fish: A grave concern for human health and ecosystems

44m | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Paakhi: Enter the realm of luxurious home textile

2h | Brands
Infographic: TBS

Microplastics in frogs and fish: A grave concern for human health and ecosystems

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Coach Dreams Sunset: An aromatic bath in Jasmine

2h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

21h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

20h | TBS World
The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

23h | TBS Stories
How currency devaluation costs govt dearly

How currency devaluation costs govt dearly

1h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

3
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?