WOW Festival Pakistan retells Sultana’s Dream through animation

Splash

Jawad Saif
12 May, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 10:57 am

Related News

WOW Festival Pakistan retells Sultana’s Dream through animation

The animated feature is available for streaming on WOW Festival Pakistan’s YouTube Channel

Jawad Saif
12 May, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 10:57 am
Animation of Sultana’s Dream. Photo: Collected
Animation of Sultana’s Dream. Photo: Collected

Wow Festival Pakistan's animated feature of Sultana's Dream  - a 1905 Bengali feminist utopian story, written by Begum Rokeya, a Muslim feminist, exalted writer and social reformer from Rangpur in British Bengal - is a great way to experience the story and to revel in South-Asian animation which is still in its nascent stages.

The premise is a very simple one, the roles of men and women have been reversed very much like planet of the apes and as such it has become quite easy to achieve the perfect utopian society. Since most of the mischief is committed by men, they have been essentially demoted to second class citizens in keeping with the same restrictions of a conservative muslim society.

Directed and written by Amneh Shaikh-Farooqui, the film was produced with the support of the British Council in Pakistan for the WOW Festival in 2021. The 10-minute short was animated by Tooba Kazim.

Begum Rokeya penned Sultana's Dream when she was only 25 years old and the themes ring true even to this day. It was originally published in the English periodical 'The Indian Ladies Magazine'. In the youtube generation, most people would have no idea that Bangladesh has utopian sci-fi stories that predate the country itself. 

The animated feature is available for streaming on WOW Festival Pakistan's YouTube Channel.  

 

Wow festival / Pakistan / Animation / Sultana’s Dream

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

1h | Panorama
The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

1d | Panorama
:Wholesalers as well as retail shop owners withdrew edible oil from the market in the hope of more profit. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

'If the govt can control 25% of the market, the influence of big importers will be reduced' 

1d | Panorama
Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

1h | Videos
Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

1h | Videos
BBS forecasts a per capita income of $233

BBS forecasts a per capita income of $233

3h | Videos
Mujahidul Islam Selim's analysis of leftist politics

Mujahidul Islam Selim's analysis of leftist politics

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert