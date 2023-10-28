The tunnel will act as a bridge for business expansion

How will this tunnel benefit you?

The tunnel is a connecting bridge that is vital to the expansion of business. This is an opportunity for me and our business. It will undoubtedly connect Matabari's commercial and logistical hub. For South Asia, it will be a major game changer because it will improve business connectivity with a variety of economic zones and ports, such as Mirsharai Economic Zone, Bay Terminal, and Matarbari Deep Sea Port.

Chattogram will be the second Singapore by facilitating transit using our deep sea port, and the tunnel will expedite the communication.

Because of the tunnel, huge industries will be set up and foreign investment will increase. In addition to industrialisation, it will also result in jobs, port utilisation, and economic growth. It will have a long-term impact on our GDP. This will impact tourism; Patenga will turn into a hub and people will not come to the city. They will stay in Patenga and hold meetings while viewing the sea.

Moreover, the tunnel will boost the agricultural development at Southern Chattogram up to Teknaf. Huge hilly lands at this region remain uncultivated. But the tunnel will ease communication and agriculture will be boosted here. At the same time, fisheries will get a boost for quick transportation.

What is needed now after the tunnel?

I believe that a Dhaka-Chattogram highway with at least eight lanes is required. Other infrastructure, such as marine drive up to Mirsharai and several projects are underway to connect Cox's Bazar. Therefore, in order to get the benefit of the tunnel, we must construct the Dhaka-Chattogram highway on a priority basis. We need to build roads and highways which can carry higher load vehicles.

What will be the impact of the tunnel on industrial growth?

Already, many companies are establishing industries in Southern Chattogram, and Koreans are expanding industries in their economic zones. In our chamber, there is a Japan Help Desk. They are also investing here in everything centred on the tunnel. Many are investing in Mirsharai economic zone and will invest more massively due to the ease of communication for the tunnel.

What changes are you seeing now?

We have already been experiencing many developments such as investment interest being shown by many countries. The number of meetings with foreign diplomats and delegates have significantly increased at the CCCI as they are coming to see how they can invest here.