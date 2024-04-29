Square Pharma earns Tk6,286cr revenue in nine months

Square Pharmaceuticals PLC, country's leading drug maker, reported that its revenue grew over 12%, reaching Tk6,286 crore in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2023-24.

The company disclosed its un-audited financial statement for the July-March period of FY24 today (29 April).

Its net profit rose by 9% to Tk1,464 crore during the period, compared to the previous year at the same time.

At the end of March this year, its earnings per share was Tk18.24.