Square Pharma earns Tk6,286cr revenue in nine months

Stocks

TBS Report
29 April, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 06:20 pm

Related News

Square Pharma earns Tk6,286cr revenue in nine months

The company disclosed its un-audited financial statement for the July-March period of FY2024 on Monday.

TBS Report
29 April, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 06:20 pm
Square Pharma earns Tk6,286cr revenue in nine months

Square Pharmaceuticals PLC, country's leading drug maker, reported that its revenue grew over 12%, reaching Tk6,286 crore in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2023-24.

The company disclosed its un-audited financial statement for the July-March period of FY24 today (29 April).

Its net profit rose by 9% to Tk1,464 crore during the period, compared to the previous year at the same time.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At the end of March this year, its earnings per share was Tk18.24.

Bangladesh / Top News

Square Pharma / Bangladesh / revenue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

1h | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

7h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

7h | Brands
China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

10h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The reason why Israel-Pakistan relations were not normal

The reason why Israel-Pakistan relations were not normal

2h | Videos
Are the procedures for loans flawed?

Are the procedures for loans flawed?

59m | Videos
Delicious Chicken-65

Delicious Chicken-65

1h | Videos
Dengue could kill 40,000 people in 2024: WHO

Dengue could kill 40,000 people in 2024: WHO

5h | Videos