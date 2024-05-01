Met Office forecasts rain over country tomorrow

Bangladesh is expected to see rain or thundershowers tomorrow (2 May), the Met Office said today.

During the period, day temperature may fall by (1-2) degrees Celsius over the country, the severity of prevailing heatwaves may decrease and it may abate from some places over the country, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in its forecast for 1-5 May.

The weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

It said the prevailing heatwave may abate from some places over the eastern part of the country tomorrow.

It also predicted rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind at a few places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Barishal divisions with hails at isolated places tomorrow.