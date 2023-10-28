Game changer for socioeconomic development

Mohammed Akther Parvez, managing director of PHP Automobiles Limited and also director of PHP Family, is a young business leader who took on the challenge to establish the automobile industry in Bangladesh.

He spoke to The Business Standard about the prospects of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel and how it will impact the socioeconomic growth of the country.

How will the tunnel impact the economic growth of the country?

Firstly, the tunnel will forge a crucial link with the southern part of Chattogram district, bridging communities that were once divided by the Karnaphuli River. This will significantly enhance human relations and grant residents on the southern bank access to modern civic services. For instance, individuals in need of medical attention will no longer have to undertake lengthy journeys to reach advanced healthcare facilities. Moreover, students attending classes in the city will find it much more convenient to return home.

Could you elaborate on the broader economic implications of the tunnel?

Certainly. The tunnel's benefits extend beyond Anowara and Banshkhali. It will also establish seamless connectivity with the Matarbari Deep Seaport. This connection is poised to have a profound impact on the nation's economy. With the impending Mirsharai Economic Zone, the demand on the Chattogram port, currently responsible for a significant portion of Bangladesh's import and export activities, will surge. The integration of the tunnel with the Matarbari deep seaport will be instrumental in ensuring smooth operations.

Could you point out the areas where the significance of the tunnel is mostly expected?

There are several areas. Firstly, it is a direct infrastructure development. Once completed, the Karnaphuli Tunnel will be a major infrastructure project in Bangladesh. It represents a significant investment in modernizing and improving the nation's transportation network.

Secondly, there will be an economic boost. The tunnel is expected to boost the economic activity of the region by improving connectivity. Chittagong is the primary sea port of Bangladesh, and enhanced connectivity will facilitate smoother trade and cargo movement.

Thirdly, it will reduce traffic congestion and improve connectivity. The tunnel will serve as an alternative route for the residents of Chittagong and reduce traffic congestion on existing routes. This tunnel will reduce the distance between Dhaka and Cox's Bazar by at least 50 kilometers. It will also connect directly to the many roads or highways which is a milestone for the connectivity of the port city of Chattogram.

Finally, it brings with it potential for tourism and urban development. The project, due to its uniqueness in Bangladesh, can be a point of interest for tourists and locals alike. Also, improved connectivity often leads to urban development, with the potential for new commercial and residential areas to develop in proximity to the tunnel.

How will the tunnel help PHP Family?

At present, PHP Family doesn't have any business establishments in the southern part. However, the improved connectivity through the tunnel presents a strategic opportunity to explore and establish ventures in Anowara and Banshkhali. That is because Chattogram, being the second largest city in Bangladesh, will play a vital role for its consistent communication of the southern part of Chattogram City by saying that it will implement the One City Two town dream.

What role will the tunnel play in transforming Chattogram into a South Asian business hub?

The government's timely decision to construct the tunnel, despite differing opinions, is pivotal. There are currently three Export Processing Zones (EPZ) in the vicinity, and another EPZ is in the pipeline. Connectivity has been a limiting factor for the latter. However, with the tunnel in operation, it is poised to flourish, contributing significantly to Chattogram's emergence as a thriving business hub.