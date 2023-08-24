EBL creating an ecosystem for women

As a stakeholder, it is important how we should plan and act accordingly. I am sure it will unveil an effective To Do List for all of us. We love hearing the different stories, the challenges, the hurdles faced and how to overcome those.

I promise you, this is the start and we are going to do more of this in the future. Since inception, EBL Women team has been working relentlessly to create an ecosystem where a woman, regardless of being a housewife, a professional and entrepreneur, can find unrivalled banking comfort and unleash her potential.

Today we are going to launch a Premium Tire Card, EBL Women Visa Signature Card for all the women who are fearless to lead, shining like the landmark for all the fellow women. This card will offer an array of exclusive features, lifestyle discounts at best brands, EBL Sky Points, median reach services and many more.

Tanzeri Hoque, head of Priority and Women banking liability and Wealth Management, EBL.