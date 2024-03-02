EBL wins Euromoney Trade Finance Survey 2024 award

Bangladesh Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has been ranked the number one market leader in the Euromoney Domestic Category at the Euromoney Trade Finance Survey 2024.

The ranking recognises EBL as the country's best by the most active clients, reads a press release.

EBL also ranked number one in last year's Trade Finance Survey.

'We are delighted to receive such a valuable recognition from the clients. In EBL, we consider each recognition as an inspiration to do even better," said EBL Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar.

Annually, Euromoney surveys clients worldwide to ask which financial institutions they consider the best providers in their markets and how those firms perform across a range of categories. The 2024 survey reached more respondents than ever before. Over 13,000 corporate clients and financial institutions ranked and scored the industry's leading banks to inform close to 180 rankings across seven regions and almost 60 countries.

Recently, EBL received Asiamoney Best Domestic Bank 2023 Award, a gold trophy at the ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2022, and the ICSB Gold Award for Corporate Governance.

Euromoney is a London-based authoritative publication focused on business and finance. Its trade finance survey results produce two rankings – Market Leader and Best Service – globally, regionally and nationally.