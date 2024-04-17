Unimart offers special benefits to EBL cardholders

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) cardholders will enjoy special benefits at Unimart Limited, one of the premium super shops of Bangladesh.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of Retail and SME Banking, EBL and Shahin Mahmud, chief operating officer, Unimart Ltd. signed a deal to this effect in Dhaka recently.

Farzana Qader, Senior Manager, Retail Alliance of EBL and H U M Mehedi Sajjad, Head of Brand and Communication of Unimart Limited were present among others.