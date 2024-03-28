Le Méridien offers special benefits to EBL cardholders

Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) cardholders will enjoy special benefits at Le Méridien Dhaka, a leading five-star hospitality property in the city.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of Retail and SME Banking, EBL and Constantinos S. Gavriel, general manager of Le Méridien Dhaka signed a deal to this effect in Dhaka recently. Farzana Qader, senior manager, Retail Alliance of EBL and Zubair Farouque Chowdhury, director, Sales and Marketing of Le Méridien Dhaka were present among others.