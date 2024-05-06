Ton-up Anamul stars in unbeaten champion Abahani's final game in DPL

06 May, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 06:21 pm

06 May, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 06:21 pm
Photo: Abahani Ltd
Photo: Abahani Ltd

Abahani Limited achieved the goal of becoming an unbeaten champions in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) after beating Shinepukur Cricket Club by four wickets, thanks to a century of Anamul Haque Bijoy at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

The Dhanmondi outfit had earlier confirmed the title with two matches at hand and from then their target was to keep them unbeaten throughout the league. It was not easy, considering that they had to play the last two matches without as many as 10 first choice players, who were included in the squad of five-match T20 series against Zimbabwe.

But they overcame it brilliantly to prove their worth as a true champion. Overall they won 16 matches, including 11 in the group phase to finish the league unbeaten. 

Opting to bat first, Shinepukur put up 234-8 with Amite Hasan hitting highest 77. Opener Khalid Hasan made 58 while Irfan Shukkur scored 33 before being retired hurt. Left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan stifled Shinepukur, claiming 3-29.

Mosaddek Hossain Saikat who stood as captain in absence of Najmul Hossain Shanto and Abdul Rowshan gave Rakibul ably support, grabbing two wickets apiece.

Abahani made a horrible start, losing two wickets to be reduced to 30-2 in the eighth over. But Anamul Haque Bijoy who came to bat at No.3 steadied the innings and led the side to victory, hitting an unbeaten 110 off 120 with seven fours and four sixes as Abahani raced to the victory, reaching 235-6 in 46.1 overs. Saikat made 29 while Majrahul Islam Sagor scored 23.

Abahani Limited's archrivals Mohammedan Sporting Club defended 176 astutely to secure a 53 runs win against Gazi Group Cricketers at BKSP-3 ground in the day's other match. Mohammedan finished as DPL runners-up.

The Motijheel outfit won eight matches out of 11 in the group phase. In the Super league phase, they registered wins in four matches and lost only one game to eventual champions Abahani Limited.

Put into bat first, Mohammedan were bowled out for 176 in 47.2 overs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz made team-best 44 while Rony Talukdar scored 39. However they came up with unwavering resolve in the bowling to bundle Gazi Group out for just 123 32.1 overs.

Offspinner Nayeem Hasan snapped up 3-27. Other two spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nasum Ahmed and pacer Mushfik Hasan took two wickets apiece. 

