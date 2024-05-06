DPL champions Abahani win cash reward of Tk12 lakh

Abahani, who were crowned DPL champions much earlier, received the trophy on Monday from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president and Sports Minister Nazmul Hassan.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Abahani Ltd, unbeaten champions of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) 2024, received Tk12 lakh as prize money as the team finished the tournament with a win against Shinepukur Cricket Club on the closing day at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Monday. 

Abahani, who were crowned DPL champions much earlier, received the trophy on Monday from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president and Sports Minister Nazmul Hassan. 

Runner-up Mohammedan Sporting Club got a cash reward of Tk10.8 lakh.

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club's Saif Hassan was named the Player of the Tournament. Saif, who scored 618 at 44.14 and picked up 12 wickets, won Tk2.5 lakh for his performance. 

Mohammedan's Mahidul Islam, the highest run-getter with 647 at 46.21, received a reward of the same amount as Saif.

Mahidul's teammate Abu Hider picked up 31 wickets in the tournament, the most by anyone. The left-arm seamer received Tk2.5 lakh.

