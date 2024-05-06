Raja's record-breaking eight dismantles Sheikh Jamal in DPL

Raja returned 8-23 which is now the best bowling performance in the history of the DPL since it got List A status 11 years ago. The right-arm quick broke fellow paceman Yeasin Arafat's record who got 8-40 in 2018.

Photo: Prime Bank CC
Photo: Prime Bank CC

Fast bowler Rejaur Rahman Raja's record-breaking eight-wicket haul powered Prime Bank Cricket Club to a massive 199-run victory over Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in a much-anticipated Dhaka Premier League (DPL) 2024 clash at the Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium on Monday.

Raja returned 8-23 which is now the best bowling performance in the history of the DPL since it got List A status 11 years ago. The right-arm quick broke fellow paceman Yeasin Arafat's record who got 8-40 in 2018. 

It was the sixth-best bowling effort in the history of List A cricket. India's Shahbaz Nadeem (8-10) holds the record of best bowling figures in List A cricket. 

Raja ran through a strong Sheikh Jamal batting line-up and his scalps included the ones of Shakib Al Hasan, Fazle Mahmud, Nurul Hasan and Yasir Ali.

Because of Raja's burst after he was introduced as the first-change bowler, Sheikh Jamal were bundled out for 21.3 overs.

Earlier, Prime Bank posted 270-10 in their stipulated 50 overs thanks to half-tons from captain Zakir Hasan and veteran Mushfiqur Rahim. 

Zakir top-scored with 85 off 95 while Mushfiqur made 78 off 94.

Shakib got Zakir out and it was his 400th wicket in List A cricket. The all-rounder is the third Bangladeshi bowler to achieve the feat after Abdur Razzak and Mashrafe Mortaza.

