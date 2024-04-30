Hider, Musfik bowl Mohammedan to thrilling DPL win over Shinepukur

Mohammedan Sporting Club continued its winning spree in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) Super League phase, edging Shinepukur Cricket Club by eight runs at the BKSP-3 ground today.

Having won the game, Mohammedan won three matches in a row in the Super League, taking their points to 22, which put them in the second spot in the points table behind Abahani Limited.

Also the victory raised Mohammedan's chance to finish as the runners-up as Abahani Limited had already confirmed the title.

Asked to bat first, Mohammedan were all out for 255 in 49.5 with Mehidy Hasan Miraz hitting highest 58 and veteran Mahmudullah Riyad playing a second fiddle to him with 56.

Arafat Sunny snared 3-34 while Nahid Rana and Nayeem Ahmed bagged two wickets apiece.

Abu Haider Rony claimed 4-51 and Mushfik Hasan came up with ably support for him, taking 3-45 as Mohammedan defended the total by wrapping up Shinepukur for 247 in 49.4 overs.

Marshall Ayub hammered 70 and Captain Akbar Ali scored 61 but their effort went in vain.

Tamim Iqbal made 74 ball-76 as Prime Bank Cricket Club crushed Gazi Group Cricketers by seven wickets in the day's other match at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium.

Put into bat first, Gazi Group were bowled out l for 181 in 41.3 overs after Hasan Mahmud and Rejaur Rahman made the carnage by taking three wickets apiece.

Tamim made a solid start while Mushfiqur Rahim gave the finishing touch with 55 ball-59 not out as Prime Bank hunted down the total in 31.3 overs, scoring 186-3.