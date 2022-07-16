Taijul replaces Shoriful as Tigers bowl first in 3rd ODI

Bangladesh once again won the toss in the third ODI against West Indies and captain Tamim Iqbal chose to field again in Guyana.

The Tigers won the toss and fielded in the first two ODI as well, which they won comfortably by six and nine wickets respectively.

Bangladesh made one change to their playing XI. Left-arm spinner Taijul comes in for Shoriful Islam.

The hosts made one change as well. Keacy Carty replaces Kyle Mayers.

The visitors have already sealed the ODI series.

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (WK), Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

West Indies XI: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shai Hope (WK), Rovman Powell, Shemarh Brooks, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein,