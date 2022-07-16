Tigers look to test bench strength in 3rd ODI

Bangladesh have already taken the three-match series by walloping the West Indies in the first two ODIs. Now, the team management wants to test the bench strength in the third and final ODI, starting on Saturday at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Bangladesh, earlier, were whitewashed in the two-match Test series and lost the three-match T20I series 2-0 (the first game ended in a no result).

But the ODI format turned the tide in the Tigers' favour.

Guyana, which was also the venue of the first two ODIs, provided a slow pitch like the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium that suited Bangladesh's strengths. The Tigers won the rain-curtailed first game by six wickets, before sealing the series with an emphatic nine-wicket win in the second game.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz and left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed, who made his ODI debut in this series, were instrumental in delivering the victory in those two matches.

But Bangladesh may bring up sweeping changes to the squad for two reasons - the series is not a part of the ICC Super League so there is no concern for losing valuable points and they want to test their bench strength as they are looking to build a strong squad for the 2023 men's 50-over World Cup in India.

"I think it is high time to test our bench strength," Tamim said after the second game against the West Indies. "It's not part of the ICC ODI Super League so there is no concern of points. So when you win the series, you definitely need to give some players a chance to play the match. I myself am willing to miss a match to give our bench players an opportunity to play this match."

Bangladesh, however, have three players - Ebadot Hossain, Anamul Haque Bijoy and Taijul Islam who didn't get a game in the ODI series. There is a chance that Bangladesh may rest Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed and a top-order batter to accommodate these three players.

"We have to observe our bench strength. Yes, we definitely want to win the series by 3-0 but also it is important to give the bench players an opportunity to play since we need a good combination for the upcoming ODI World Cup."

Wednesday's victory in the second game not only sealed the three-match ODI series but also extended Bangladesh's winning streak against the West Indies to 10 straight matches.

Also, it was Bangladesh's fifth consecutive bilateral ODI series win - having beaten Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and South Africa before this series win. The series victory was Bangladesh's fourth straight against the Caribbean side.

So a victory in the third game will extend their winning streak to 11th matches in a row. And it doesn't look impossible even if Bangladesh bring massive changes to the squad as the West Indies batters looked bamboozled against the visitors' spinners on a very slow track.

The Tigers have remained unbeaten against the West Indies since 2018. Back then the T20 series was held in the USA and they registered a 2-1 victory. Bangladesh then won two more series, with 2-1 and 3-0 results in Bangladesh in 2019 and 2021. They also won every match against the West Indies in neutral venues and multinational tournaments like the 2019 World Cup and tri-nation series.

Overall the Tigers played 43 matches against the West Indies, winning 20 and losing 21. Two matches ended in a no result. If Bangladesh win the last match, the win-loss ratio will be equal.