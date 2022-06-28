Tigers taste 100th Test defeat, lose second Test by 10 wickets

When Khaled Ahmed was run out - also the first run out of the Test series - in the last ball of the 45th over, Bangladesh had already taken a lead of 12 runs in their second innings and avoided an innings defeat in Gros Islet. The rains and Sohan did try too hard but the inevitable had to happen.

The visitors eventually lost the second Test by 10 wickets. This was also their 100th Test defeat in 134 matches.

Bangladesh were shot out earlier in the day and surrendered in just one hour and ten minutes of the day's play. They started off proceedings with an overnight score of 132 for six in their second innings. They were still 42 runs behind with just four wickets in hand.

The struggling visitors added 54 runs to their overnight total and gave West Indies a tiny target of 13 runs. The hosts chased down the total in just 2.5 overs.

Bangladesh took the lead after a strong, aggressive comeback by Sohan, who struck an unbeaten 60 runs off of 50 balls hitting six boundaries and two maximums.

It took the West Indies bowlers only 9 overs to dismiss Bangladesh. Roach, Seales, and Joseph grabbed three wickets each.

There was no play in the first session of day four of the ongoing Test match between the West Indies and Bangladesh due to a wet outfield.

Bangladesh lost the first Test by 7 wickets.