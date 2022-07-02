Tigers look to get back on track

Sports

AHM Nayeem
02 July, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2022, 06:17 pm

Related News

Tigers look to get back on track

T20I has always been Bangladesh's Achilles Heel in international cricket. They've won just one out of their last ten matches in this format and Mahmudullah's men will be desperate to turn things in the Caribbean.

AHM Nayeem
02 July, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2022, 06:17 pm
Tigers look to get back on track

It was a heart-pumping encounter when Bangladesh met the West Indies the last time in T20Is. In that match in the 2021 T20 World Cup, Bangladesh almost got over the line but were only denied a win by a superb Jason Holder catch at the boundary line. So far, Bangladesh have won five T20Is against the West Indies and lost seven and emerged victorious in their last away T20I series against them. 

T20I has always been Bangladesh's Achilles Heel in international cricket. They've won just one out of their last ten matches in this format and Mahmudullah's men will be desperate to turn things in the Caribbean.

A three-way race for two opening spots
With Tamim Iqbal not returning to the T20 fold, Bangladesh have a lot to ponder over the opening combination. They played Litton Das in the middle-order in the T20 World Cup and then left him out in the Pakistan T20Is after the tournament. Litton returned to the team against Afghanistan and struck a fifty batting at number three. 

Munim Shahriar made his international debut in that Afghanistan series and although he didn't get a big score, the selectors retained him because of his ball-striking ability. This year in eight T20 innings, Munim has scored 199 runs at an average of 25 and a strike-rate of 137. Most of those runs came inside the first six overs. A powerplay maximiser, Munim might get a chance to open the innings with, probably, Anamul Haque Bijoy if Litton Das is retained at number three.

In this year's Bangladesh Premier League T20, Anamul amassed 280 runs with a highest score of 78 and was the most prolific wicketkeeper-batter in the tournament. After that, he had a glorious Dhaka Premier League season where he created a world record of most runs in a List A tournament. The visitors might have two of these three batters open the innings in the T20I series. 

West Indies: A new-look T20I side
Kieron Pollard captained the West Indies when the two sides met in T20Is and with him retiring, Nicholas Pooran has taken charge as the white-ball skipper. The hosts have made a lot of changes to their T20I squad for the Bangladesh series as a lot of players who were part of the squad for the recent India tour have been left out.

Rovman Powell, who had a superb IPL season recently, has been elevated to vice-captaincy. Powell scored 250 runs at a strike-rate of 149.7 for Delhi Capitals in the tournament. Obed McCoy, another IPL performer, has been included in the squad as well. Devon Thomas has been rewarded for his consistent performance in the domestic circuit. Shamarh Brooks, Alzarri Joseph and Keemo Paul have also been recalled.

Pitch and conditions 
The Windsor Park in Dominica hosted just two T20Is and that too way back in 2014 but the records of the other formats suggest that spin is the way to go here although the overhead conditions might just help the swing bowlers up front. If the pitch eventually helps the spinners, Bangladesh will be delighted as they have a lot of spin options in Shakib Al Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain. 

The match will begin at 11.30 pm BDST on Saturday at Windsor Park in Dominica.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / BD vs WI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

8h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Sapiens – A Graphic History 

1d | Book Review
Black-naped Monarch male Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-naped Monarch: A sovereign who never abandoned the Indian subcontinent

1d | Panorama
The 136-year-old company on its last legs

The 136-year-old company on its last legs

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Plight of poor cancer patients

Plight of poor cancer patients

1h | Videos
Dhaka University celebrating 102nd founding anniversary today

Dhaka University celebrating 102nd founding anniversary today

1d | Videos
Ctg Int'l Trade Fair returns after a 2-year hiatus without Covid restrictions

Ctg Int'l Trade Fair returns after a 2-year hiatus without Covid restrictions

1d | Videos
Bangladeshis among top 6 nationalities seeking asylum in Europe

Bangladeshis among top 6 nationalities seeking asylum in Europe

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

6
Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation
Stocks

Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation