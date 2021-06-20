Sohan, Shykat shine as Sk Jamal win

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club began the Super League Stage of the ongoing Dhaka Premier League on a winning note, beating Prime Bank Cricket Club for two wickets.

Sheikh Jamal skipper Nurul Hasan put the finishing touches on the chase with a belligerent innings after a solid opening stand between Shykat Ali and Imrul Kayes.

Chasing a challenging 165, Sheikh Jamal were off to a flyer with openers scoring 10 off the first over.

But Shoriful came into the attack and made an immediate impact by getting veteran Mohammad Ashraful out. The young fast bowler gave him a send-off as well.

Despite losing his partner, Shykat Ali continued to be aggressive. The right-handed batter reached fifty off just 28 deliveries.

He put on a hundred-run partnership with Imrul Kayes before getting out. Rubel Hossain sent him back for 65 off just 36 balls. Shykat struck six fours and three sixes.

Shortly after his dismissal, Imrul Kayes departed as well for 44. Imrul's dismissal put Sheikh Jamal under a bit of pressure. They needed 48 off five overs.

But Nurul Hasan was in a hurry to finish the chase. He struck Shoriful for two sixes in the 16th over. Then the wicketkeeper batter hit spinner Monir Hossain for a six and a four in the next over and brought the equation down to 18 off three overs.

Nurul hit a couple of boundaries more and in the end, Sheikh Jamal chased it down with 11 balls to spare.

Earlier, Mohammad Mithun's brilliant 67 not out off 42 balls propelled Sheikh Jamal to 164 for three. Elias Sunny picked up two wickets for Sheikh Jamal.

Shykat Ali was adjudged player of the match.