Sohan, Shykat shine as Sk Jamal win

Sports

TBS Report
20 June, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 07:16 pm

Related News

Sohan, Shykat shine as Sk Jamal win

Sheikh Jamal skipper Nurul Hasan put the finishing touches on the chase with a belligerent innings after a solid opening stand between Shykat Ali and Imrul Kayes.

TBS Report
20 June, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 07:16 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club began the Super League Stage of the ongoing Dhaka Premier League on a winning note, beating Prime Bank Cricket Club for two wickets.

Sheikh Jamal skipper Nurul Hasan put the finishing touches on the chase with a belligerent innings after a solid opening stand between Shykat Ali and Imrul Kayes.

Chasing a challenging 165, Sheikh Jamal were off to a flyer with openers scoring 10 off the first over.

But Shoriful came into the attack and made an immediate impact by getting veteran Mohammad Ashraful out. The young fast bowler gave him a send-off as well.

Despite losing his partner, Shykat Ali continued to be aggressive. The right-handed batter reached fifty off just 28 deliveries.

He put on a hundred-run partnership with Imrul Kayes before getting out. Rubel Hossain sent him back for 65 off just 36 balls. Shykat struck six fours and three sixes.

Shortly after his dismissal, Imrul Kayes departed as well for 44. Imrul's dismissal put Sheikh Jamal under a bit of pressure. They needed 48 off five overs.

But Nurul Hasan was in a hurry to finish the chase. He struck Shoriful for two sixes in the 16th over. Then the wicketkeeper batter hit spinner Monir Hossain for a six and a four in the next over and brought the equation down to 18 off three overs.

Nurul hit a couple of boundaries more and in the end, Sheikh Jamal chased it down with 11 balls to spare.

Earlier, Mohammad Mithun's brilliant 67 not out off 42 balls propelled Sheikh Jamal to 164 for three. Elias Sunny picked up two wickets for Sheikh Jamal. 

Shykat Ali was adjudged player of the match.

Cricket

Nurul Hasan Sohan / Dhaka Premier League / Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

6h | Videos
Youngone to have country’s largest rooftop solar plant

Youngone to have country’s largest rooftop solar plant

6h | Videos
Why is money laundering happening?

Why is money laundering happening?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

6
1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident
Bangladesh

1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident