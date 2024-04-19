Ton-up Habibur propels Gazi Group to DPL Super League

Sports

BSS
19 April, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2024, 07:18 pm

Habibur Rahman Sohan hastened the victory with his typically aggressive knock as he blasted 81 ball-102 not out, smashing 10 fours and six sixes.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Gazi Group Cricketers confirmed the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) Super League spot as the sixth and last team when they beat City Club by 81 runs at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah today.

Habibur Rahman Sohan hastened the victory with his typically aggressive knock as he blasted 81 ball-102 not out, smashing 10 fours and six sixes.

Gazi Group's victory eliminated Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's Legends of Rupgang from the Super League race. Despite tasting a 67-run defeat to Shinepukur yesterday, Rupganj were in the race of Super League. If Gazi Group would have lost the game, they could move to Super League thanks to their victory in the head-to-head battle.

But it was not to be. City Club indeed couldn't put up any resistance against a rejuvenated Gazi Group.

After being asked to bat first, City Club which finished ninth in the 12-team league, were bowled out for just 180 in 49.3 overs with Ruyel Mea triggering the collapse with 3-19. Husen Habib, Abdul Gaffar Jibon and Moin Khan took two wickets apiece.

Gazi Group raced to the victory in just 24.1 overs with Sohan playing the anchor role. Opener Anisul Islam Emon hammered 61 off 50 with 10 fours and one six.

In the day's other match, Partex Sporting Club edged Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club by three wickets at BKSP-3 ground. The victory helped Partex finish the league, sitting at 10th position but they would have to play the relegation league along with Rupganj Tigers and Gazi Tyres Cricket Academy which finished at 11th and 12th position respectively.

