Smith wishes Valentine's Day to wrong woman on social media

The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy hasn't started off well for Steve Smith, who also seems to have found himself in trouble on social media. In honour of Valentine's Day, Smith wrote a heartfelt letter to his wife Dani Willis in which he said he couldn't wait to see her in a few days.

However, Smith made a serious error by sharing his tweet and tagging the incorrect user in this post. The batting sensation accidentally tagged an account with the username "dani_willis" called D. Queen.

Given that this was an automatic Instagram post from Smith's account that was posted on Twitter and that Dani Willis' Instagram handle bears the username "dani_willis," the error may have happened.

"Happy Valentine's Day to my beautiful wife @dani_willis. Can't wait to see you in a couple of days," Smith wrote, tagging the wrong person.