New Zealand to go ahead with Afghanistan cricket Test

Sports

AFP
30 April, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 03:23 pm

Related News

New Zealand to go ahead with Afghanistan cricket Test

Cricket Australia postponed a three-match series due to take place in August at a neutral venue, saying the situation for women in the Taliban-ruled country was deteriorating.

AFP
30 April, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 03:23 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

New Zealand Cricket said Tuesday it will go ahead with a Test match against Afghanistan in September, a month after Australia scrapped a Twenty20 series against the same opponents.

Cricket Australia postponed a three-match series due to take place in August at a neutral venue, saying the situation for women in the Taliban-ruled country was deteriorating.

It was the third time since 2021 that Australia have refused to play Afghanistan outside of international tournaments.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

New Zealand said they will play a one-off Test against Afghanistan at a venue yet to be decided.

They also face Afghanistan in their opening T20 World Cup match in the West Indies in June.

New Zealand Cricket said the decision to go ahead had been taken after discussions at board level and with the players' association.

"The consensus view was that a boycott in isolation would change nothing in Afghanistan," said New Zealand Cricket spokesman Richard Boock.

"It would be more constructive to keep dialogue and participation channels open, while continuing to advocate strongly for change."

Cricket has surged in popularity inside Afghanistan in recent years, fuelled by triumphs over bigger nations on the international stage.
But under the Taliban's brand of Islamic rule, women are effectively barred from the game.

Afghanistan also usually play their "home" fixtures at neutral venues, mainly in the UAE.

"NZC strongly believes that cricket is a game for everyone and would like to see far greater support for the women's game in Afghanistan in the short to medium term," Boock said.

Cricket

Australia Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team / Afghanistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

7h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

20h | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Water scarcity grips Kushtia as Gorai River dries up

Water scarcity grips Kushtia as Gorai River dries up

1h | Videos
US students are reminiscing about the Vietnam War of the 1960s

US students are reminiscing about the Vietnam War of the 1960s

2h | Videos
Hunter to bird conservationist

Hunter to bird conservationist

3h | Videos
Did cricketers refuse to play under female umpire?

Did cricketers refuse to play under female umpire?

17h | Videos