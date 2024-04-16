Cummins leads Australia quintet of Wisden award winners

Australia captain Pat Cummins was named the Leading Cricketer in the World by Wisden on Monday to coincide with the publication of the 161st edition of the sport's "bible".

Cummins was recognised by Wisden for a stellar 2023 in which the fast bowler led Australia to a World Test Championship (WTC) final win over India.

His side retained the Ashes before he captained them to a 50-over World Cup final win against tournament hosts India in Ahmedabad.

The 30-year-old paceman was the first Australian to win this award since Michael Clarke in 2012.

"After captaining Australia to success in the World Test Championship, Pat Cummins retained the Ashes –- thanks in no small part to his late-order runs in the first Test at Edgbaston –- then led Australia to victory in the World Cup final in India," said Wisden editor Lawrence Booth.

"In 2023, no other seamer in world cricket took more than his 42 Test wickets."

Wisden Cricketers' Almanack has been published continually on an annual basis since its first edition in 1864.

Wisden also names five Cricketers of the Year -- an award that can only be won once in a career -- and is generally based on performances in the previous English season.

Three of the latest recipients -- Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Starc and Ashleigh Gardner -- are all Australia internationals and played in the men's and women's Ashes last year.

Opening batsman Khawaja was honoured for an Ashes tally of 496 runs and fast bowler Starc for his 23 wickets in the series.

Gardner was recognised for taking 12 wickets in holders Australia's victory in the one-off Women's Ashes Test at Trent Bridge.

The other two Cricketers of the Year were the England duo of Harry Brook and Mark Wood.

There was more Australian success when it came to the Wisden Trophy for Test performance of the year, with Travis Head recognised for his decisive 163 in the WTC final against India at The Oval.

England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt was named the Leading Women's Cricketer in the World after three one-day international hundreds in five Ashes innings.

West Indies' Hayley Matthews was named Leading T20 Cricketer of the Year.