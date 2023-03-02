Shamim Hossain added in Bangladesh squad for 2nd ODI against England

Batter Shamim Hossain has been added to the Bangladesh squad for Friday's ODI against England.

The match is set to take place at Mirpur's Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium and begin at 12:00 pm.

The 22-year-old left-hander, featured in 10 T20 internationals for Bangladesh, has yet to make his ODI debut.

England lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first game by three wickets.

SQUAD

Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmud Ullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Taijul Islam, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain