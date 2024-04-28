Saifuddin, Tanzid, Emon in Bangladesh squad for Zimbabwe T20Is

Pace bowling allrounder Mohammad Saifuddin made a comeback to the national team after a gap of 18 months as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the squad for the first three T20 Internationals against Zimbabwe today.

Saifuddin played his last T20 match against Pakistan in Christchurch in 2022 but thereafter his lean patch, coupled with injury concern ruled him out of the national team.

He had recently performed tremendously in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), which forced his way back to national team.

Opening batsman Tanzid Hasan Tamim who played 15 ODIs was included as the only uncapped player in the squad.

The BCB selection panel led by Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu, however, rested allrounder Shakib Al Hasan and pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the first three matches.

Shakib who is in USA now, is expected to return to the country this week while Mustafizur Rahman will be in Bangladesh on May 2 after playing his last match for Chennai Super Kings in IPL on May 1.

Both of them are expected to return to the squad for the last two T20 Internationals against Zimbabwe.

According to chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu, Shakib will play two matches of DPL for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club after arriving in Bangladesh.

Lipu said these two DPL matches will serve him to get his match fitness.

Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanvir Islam, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin.