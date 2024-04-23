Always great to visit Bangladesh because locals are big fans of Pakistani players: Mushtaq

Mushtaq, who played a couple of ODIs in Bangladesh in 1998, said one has to be proactive to understand the game in this country.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Newly appointed Bangladesh spin bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed said it's "great" to visit the country because the local people are very fond of Pakistani cricketers and people.

Mushtaq, who played a couple of ODIs in Bangladesh in 1998, said one has to be proactive to understand the game in this country.

"The welcome has been great right from the airport. It is always great to visit Bangladesh because the locals are big fans of Pakistani cricketers and Pakistani people. We enjoy coming here and playing cricket here because of the beautiful hospitality you get. We like the food and everything here," he stated.

"My last visit to Bangladesh as a player was in 1998. It is very challenging here in terms of the skill set required from a player's point of view as well as a coach's. It is totally different to other parts of the world. You have to adapt and be proactive to understand your cricket here," Mushtaq added.

The former Pakistan leg-spinner, who will be part of Bangladesh's backroom staff till the T20 World Cup, said he is determined to make a difference in the spin department. 

"You have to believe as a coach and I am here to make a difference. InShaAllah, I will make a difference in the spin department with my experience over the years. I believe you can only coach teams which are coachable. I believe the team is talented and can challenge any side," he mentioned.

