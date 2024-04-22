Mustafiz enjoys playing in the IPL more than playing for Bangladesh, says Shoriful

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will bring back Mustafizur Rahman, who is currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings, early next month.

Keeping in mind the Zimbabwe series at home and his workload management, the country's cricket governing body has taken this decision.

"Mustafiz has nothing to learn from "playing in the IPL, Jalal Yunus, chairman of BCB's cricket management department, commented a few days ago.

Shoriful Islam, the left-arm pacer of the Bangladesh national team chimed in with his two cents on the top and added that Mustafiz might enjoy the IPL more than playing for the Bangladesh national team.

Shoriful cited pressure as the reason. As there is less pressure in the IPL compared to Bangladesh, there is an opportunity to play independently. So Mustafiz feels the IPL is more enjoyable. Shoriful made these comments after starring in Abahani's victory in their Dhaka Premier League match at Mirpur Stadium on Monday.

Shoriful, who took three wickets for 27 runs in his eight overs against Prime Bank Cricket Club, said, "I watch every ball of Mustafiz Bhai and talk about it the day after the match. I think Mustafiz Bhai enjoys playing in the IPL more than he does for Bangladesh. Because the pressure there is lesser compared to that in international cricket. There is a greater demand for him to do well for Bangladesh so if things don't go to plan, the pressure increases."

"He has been performing consistently though the last 2-3 matches may not have gone as expected. I feel as he has done so well in the past, there is greater pressure of expectation on him," Shoriful added.

Shoriful on the other hand is ready to deal with increased expectations after being one of the stand-out bowlers for Bangladesh in recent times.

"Of course expectations are increasing, but I am not thinking about that. I'm thinking of performing regularly and doing my best if I am healthy," he concluded.