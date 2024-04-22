Mustafiz enjoys playing in the IPL more than playing for Bangladesh, says Shoriful

Sports

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 06:48 pm

Related News

Mustafiz enjoys playing in the IPL more than playing for Bangladesh, says Shoriful

Shoriful cited pressure as the reason. As there is less pressure in the IPL compared to Bangladesh, there is an opportunity to play independently.

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 06:48 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will bring back Mustafizur Rahman, who is currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings, early next month. 

Keeping in mind the Zimbabwe series at home and his workload management, the country's cricket governing body has taken this decision. 

"Mustafiz has nothing to learn from "playing in the IPL, Jalal Yunus, chairman of BCB's cricket management department, commented a few days ago.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Shoriful Islam, the left-arm pacer of the Bangladesh national team chimed in with his two cents on the top and added that Mustafiz might enjoy the IPL more than playing for the Bangladesh national team.

Shoriful cited pressure as the reason. As there is less pressure in the IPL compared to Bangladesh, there is an opportunity to play independently. So Mustafiz feels the IPL is more enjoyable. Shoriful made these comments after starring in Abahani's victory in their Dhaka Premier League match at Mirpur Stadium on Monday.

Shoriful, who took three wickets for 27 runs in his eight overs against Prime Bank Cricket Club, said, "I watch every ball of Mustafiz Bhai and talk about it the day after the match. I think Mustafiz Bhai enjoys playing in the IPL more than he does for Bangladesh. Because the pressure there is lesser compared to that in international cricket. There is a greater demand for him to do well for Bangladesh so if things don't go to plan, the pressure increases."

"He has been performing consistently though the last 2-3 matches may not have gone as expected. I feel as he has done so well in the past, there is greater pressure of expectation on him," Shoriful added. 

Shoriful on the other hand is ready to deal with increased expectations after being one of the stand-out bowlers for Bangladesh in recent times. 

"Of course expectations are increasing, but I am not thinking about that. I'm thinking of performing regularly and doing my best if I am healthy," he concluded. 

 

Top News / Cricket

Mustafizur Rahman / Indian Premier League / Shoriful Islam / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Livestock Services Week and Exhibition in photos

2h | In Focus
Illustration: Vox

Essentials for cool comfort during this heat wave

9h | Brands
In Dhaka, the temperature rose to 40C many times between April and July in 2023 - something unprecedented even in the context of the naturally warm tropical summers. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How climate change will reshape future Bangladesh

11h | Panorama
Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Big win for Maldives pro-Chinese side Muizzu's PNC

Big win for Maldives pro-Chinese side Muizzu's PNC

2h | Videos
Why Israel hesitated about attacking Iran?

Why Israel hesitated about attacking Iran?

49m | Videos
Delicious Tangy Prawn and Fruits Salad

Delicious Tangy Prawn and Fruits Salad

1h | Videos
The ECB is going to sit down to discuss changes in interest rates and monetary policy

The ECB is going to sit down to discuss changes in interest rates and monetary policy

4h | Videos