No Jason Roy as England name squad for T20 World Cup

Hindustan Times
02 September, 2022, 05:35 pm
02 September, 2022

Roy had been struggling for form over the past few months, having scored only 78 runs in six T20Is this summer. During the ongoing ‘The Hundred’, Roy had registered three ducks in his first four innings.

England's star opener Jason Roy has been left out as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in Australia in October-November. Jos Buttler, who was named the limited-overs captain following the retirement of Eoin Morgan, will lead the English side in the global tournament. The squad also features Chris Woakes and Mark Wood, who had been recovering from their respective injuries – both players had last played for England in March earlier this year.

Roy had been struggling for form over the past few months, having scored only 78 runs in six T20Is this summer. During the ongoing 'The Hundred', Roy had registered three ducks in his first four innings.

Phil Salt, who has appeared in four T20Is for England so far, has been named in the English squad and is likely to replace Roy in the opening role, partering captain Jos Buttler. Alternatively, Jonny Bairstow could also get a promotion.

Chris Jordan and Liam Livingstone, who are undergoing rehab for finger and ankle injuries respectively, have also been included in the squad.

Buttler is also recovering from a calf injury.

Here's the England squad for T20 World Cup 2022:

Jos Buttler (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

In addition, England also named a 19-member squad for the tour of Pakistan which includes five uncapped players. England will fly to Pakistan on September 14 to play in seven T20Is.

Here's their squad for the tour of Pakistan:

Jos Buttler (capt), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, Mark Wood

