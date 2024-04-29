Williamson set for sixth T20 World Cup as New Zealand announce squad

Sports

AFP
29 April, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 12:05 pm

Related News

Williamson set for sixth T20 World Cup as New Zealand announce squad

"It's an exciting squad with lots of options for Kane and I to consider in terms of balance, pitches and surfaces."

AFP
29 April, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 12:05 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Captain Kane Williamson will play at his sixth Twenty20 World Cup in June after New Zealand named an experienced 15-man squad Monday.

The tournament, taking in the United States and the West Indies from June 2-30, will be Williamson's fourth as captain.

The batsman leads a squad including New Zealand's Test captain Tim Southee, who will be taking part in his seventh T20 World Cup.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Southee, 35, has taken a record 157 T20 international wickets and he spearheads the attack alongside seasoned pace bowler Trent Boult, 34, who will be playing in his fifth T20 World Cup.

Seam bowler Matt Henry and batting all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, voted the emerging cricketer of 2023, are the only players in the squad who have not played in a previous T20 World Cup.

"When you go to World Cups, you want experience," said New Zealand head coach Gary Stead.

"It's an exciting squad with lots of options for Kane and I to consider in terms of balance, pitches and surfaces."

Seamers Adam Milne and Kyle Jamieson were both ruled out by injury.

New Zealand squad for T20 World Cup

Kane Williamson (capt), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Cricket

New Zealand Cricket Team / Kane Williamson / T20 World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

1h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

1h | Brands
China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

3h | Wheels
Despite a slowdown in consumer business after the US sanctions, Huawei’s profits steadily grew thanks to its diversified businesses. Photo: Jebun Nesa Alo

How Huawei diversified business to defy the effects of US sanctions

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Taiwan is taking advantage of the US-China conflict

How Taiwan is taking advantage of the US-China conflict

42m | Videos
Why is China helping Russia despite the risk of US sanctions?

Why is China helping Russia despite the risk of US sanctions?

1h | Videos
This is a fight to ensure safe food!

This is a fight to ensure safe food!

1h | Videos
Ocado robots are taking over warehouse work

Ocado robots are taking over warehouse work

3h | Videos