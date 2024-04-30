Archer returns as defending champions England announce T20 WC squad

Jofra Archer has been included in England's squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, marking his return to international cricket for the first time in a year.

His last appearance for England dates back to May 2023, and since then, he has been on the road to recovery from an elbow injury that sidelined him for nearly 12 months.

Despite his recent absence from the England line-up, experienced all-rounder Chris Jordan also secured his spot in the squad, his last international appearance dating back to September 2023.

Among the batters, Jos Buttler will lead the defending champions with Will Jacks, Phil Salt and Jonny Bairstow among the top-order contenders. Ben Duckett will lend some left-handed diversity to the squad along with veteran all-rounder Moeen Ali.

Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran will provide the lower-order firepower to the team while Adil Rashid will lead the spin attack flanked by Tom Hartley.

England squad

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood