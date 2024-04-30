Archer returns as defending champions England announce T20 WC squad

Sports

TBS Report
30 April, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 03:18 pm

Related News

Archer returns as defending champions England announce T20 WC squad

His last appearance for England dates back to May 2023, and since then, he has been on the road to recovery from an elbow injury that sidelined him for nearly 12 months.

TBS Report
30 April, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 03:18 pm
Photo: ECB
Photo: ECB

Jofra Archer has been included in England's squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, marking his return to international cricket for the first time in a year.

His last appearance for England dates back to May 2023, and since then, he has been on the road to recovery from an elbow injury that sidelined him for nearly 12 months.

Despite his recent absence from the England line-up, experienced all-rounder Chris Jordan also secured his spot in the squad, his last international appearance dating back to September 2023.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Among the batters, Jos Buttler will lead the defending champions with Will Jacks, Phil Salt and Jonny Bairstow among the top-order contenders. Ben Duckett will lend some left-handed diversity to the squad along with veteran all-rounder Moeen Ali.

Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran will provide the lower-order firepower to the team while Adil Rashid will lead the spin attack flanked by Tom Hartley.

England squad

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Cricket

Jofra Archer / England Cricket Team / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

7h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

20h | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Water scarcity grips Kushtia as Gorai River dries up

Water scarcity grips Kushtia as Gorai River dries up

1h | Videos
US students are reminiscing about the Vietnam War of the 1960s

US students are reminiscing about the Vietnam War of the 1960s

2h | Videos
Hunter to bird conservationist

Hunter to bird conservationist

3h | Videos
Did cricketers refuse to play under female umpire?

Did cricketers refuse to play under female umpire?

17h | Videos