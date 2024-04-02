Mohammedan stage comeback to reach Fed Cup semifinal

Mohammedan Sporting Club moved to the semifinal of the ABG Federation Cup football when they came from behind to beat Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by 2-1 goals in the quarterfinal held at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj on Tuesday.

Sheikh Russel took the lead early in the first minute of the match.

Guinean forward Sekou Sylla put Sheikh Russel ahead with a brilliant header from a free-kick giving no chance to Mohammedan custodian Sujan under the bar.

After the breather, Mohammedan staged a fight back in the match as their Uzbek midfielder Muzaffar Muzaffarov restored the parity in the 71st minute with a powerful shot following combined attacks and forward Jafar Iqbal sealed the victory scoring the second goal for Mohammedan in the 90+1st minute of the match.

Bashundhara Kings will take on old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society in the next quarterfinal match of the Federation Cup scheduled to be held on April 16 at the same venue.