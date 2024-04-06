Abu Hider returns career-best 7-20 as Mohammedan thrash Gazi Tyres

The left-arm seamer’s effort on Saturday was the second-best bowling figures in the history of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) since it received List A status.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Abu Hider ran through the Gazi Tyres Cricket Academy batting line-up with a career-best seven for 20 to help Mohammedan to a nine-wicket win at the BKSP-3 in Savar on Saturday. 

The left-arm seamer's effort on
Saturday was the second-best bowling figures in the history of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) since it received List A status.

Gazi Group bowler Yeasin Arafat (8-40) holds the record of best bowling figures in the DPL.

Hider bundled Gazi Tyres for 40 which was the second-lowest total in the history of the tournament. Cricket Coaching School in 2013 were all-out against Abahani Ltd for 35.

Hider now has 20 wickets in the ongoing tournament, the most by anyone. Young seamer Maruf Mridha is in the second position with 19. He also has 144 runs at a strike-rate of 131 in the tournament. 

