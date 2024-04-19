Nasum, Kayes lead Mohammedan to eighth victory in DPL

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed claimed 5-22 while opener Imrul Kayes complemented him with a 71 ball-92 not out as Mohammedan Sporting Club recorded a five-wicket victory over Brothers Union in their last match of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) group phase today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Having won the game, they registered their eighth victory, which placed them in the third spot in the point table. Shinepukur Cricket Club which also had eight wins claimed second spot as they won the head to head battle against Mohammedan in the group phase.

Abahani Limited are in the top spot, having won all of their 11 matches in the group. Shiekh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Prime Bank Cricket Club and Gazi Group Cricketers are the three other teams to confirm Super League.

Put into bat first, Brothers Union were bowled out for just 135 in 34.3 overs after being dismantled by Nasum's spin. Offspinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz snared 3-28 to play a perfect foil to Nasum.

Mahmudul Hasan and Rahatul Ferdous scored identical 45 runs to be the highest scorer for the team. Zakirul Ahmed Gem who made 25 was the other batter to reach double digits.

Mohammedan also tasted a batting collapse but Kayes's unwavering resolve helped them overcome the troublesome situation. Kayes single-handedly led the side to the victory as Mohammedan overhauled the target in 23.2 overs, reaching 140-5. Kayes struck 12 fours and three sixes in his fluent knock.

No other batters could reach even 20 runs mark with Rubel Mia's 15 was the next best score for Mohammedan.

