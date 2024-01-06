Mohammedan condoles death of Johirul Haque

BSS
06 January, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 06:08 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Johirul Haque, the four times former captain of the club, said a press release today.

Johirul, the national sports awardee former footballer, breathed his last  today (Saturday) at 7 am due to old-age complication at the age of 88.

In a condolence message, the board of directors of the club, club members, current and former players and all employees expressed deep shock and sorrow  at the death of Johirul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.

His namaz-e-janaza will take place after maghrib prayers at the Khejur Bagan  Jame Mosque at Monipuripara in the city's Framgate area.

The club has kept its flag half-mast showing respect to the departed soul of  Johirul.

