17 school students fall sick due to extreme heat in Noakhali

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 April, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 06:51 pm

Related News

17 school students fall sick due to extreme heat in Noakhali

TBS Report
28 April, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 06:51 pm
Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

At least 17 students of a secondary school in Noakhali's Hatiya upazila have fallen ill due to extreme heat. 

The incident took place at Hatiya Janakallan Shikkah Trust High School between 10:30am to 11am today (28 April), reports Prothom Alo. 

The school authorities called a local doctor who administered first aid on the students and later sent them home.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Fatema Israt, assistant senior teacher of the school, said after the start of classes around 10am, some students started to fall sick. 

"At one stage, 11 students of Class VI, 2 students of Class VIII, 2 students of Class IX and 2 students of Class X fell ill due to heat."

Meanwhile, in Munshiganj, a Class VI student fainted during class in Munshiganj's Tongibari amid intense heat. 

The incident took place during classes at Banari Bahumukhi High School of Hasail Banari union on Sunday. 

Immediately after the incident, the school authorities took the student, Sumi Akhter, 14, to Tongibari Health Complex.

Confirming the matter, Mohammad Kayesur Rahman, head teacher of the school, told The Business Standard that after treatment, the student is currently doing well.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has extended its heat alert until 30 April (Tuesday) as the ongoing heatwave will likely persist for the next 72 hours, starting today (28 April).

This extension follows previous warnings issued on 19 April, 22 April, and 25 April. 

Currently, Chuadanga is experiencing a "very severe" heatwave, while Rajshahi, Pabna, Sirajganj, Jashore, and Kushtia are facing "severe" heatwave conditions. Meanwhile, a mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Dhaka and Barishal divisions, as well as other parts of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions, along with the districts of Dinajpur, Rangamati, Chandpur, Feni, and Bandarban, with the possibility of continuation.

In recent weeks, the unrelenting heat has tragically claimed the lives of at least 35 people nationwide, based on data compiled by The Business Standard from various media reports.

Top News

heat / Heatwave / Noakhali / School Students

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If you&#039;re in the market for scooters, you&#039;ll easily find a plethora of Chinese and Indian brands offering a range of entry-level scooters at various price ranges. Photo: Collected

Top 3 scooters to cruise through Dhaka traffic

3h | Wheels
Courtesy of this unique act of kindness spreading across the capital, many are finding it a little easier to cope with the ongoing heatwave. Photo: Miraz Hossain

When drinking water becomes a form of charity

10h | Panorama
From missiles to microwaves and smartphones to the stock market, the chips enable everything. Bangladesh stands to benefit a lot by strengthening its semiconductor industry. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A realistic look at Bangladesh's prospects in global semiconductor industry

11h | Panorama
With a small investment of around 567,000 yen (around Tk4 lakh), Mamun opened Halal Hub in 2020, one of the first restaurants to use the flag of Bangladesh in Sendai, Japan. Photo: Courtesy

Can Japanese people handle Bangladeshi spices? Halal Hub thinks so

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Issues that will affect the US presidential election

Issues that will affect the US presidential election

27m | Videos
Trump announced the abolition of civil service protection if elected

Trump announced the abolition of civil service protection if elected

1h | Videos
Shashank Singh, from accidental investment to assured finisher

Shashank Singh, from accidental investment to assured finisher

2h | Videos
74 thousand stalls in Canton Fair!

74 thousand stalls in Canton Fair!

4h | Videos