17 school students fall sick due to extreme heat in Noakhali

At least 17 students of a secondary school in Noakhali's Hatiya upazila have fallen ill due to extreme heat.

The incident took place at Hatiya Janakallan Shikkah Trust High School between 10:30am to 11am today (28 April), reports Prothom Alo.

The school authorities called a local doctor who administered first aid on the students and later sent them home.

Fatema Israt, assistant senior teacher of the school, said after the start of classes around 10am, some students started to fall sick.

"At one stage, 11 students of Class VI, 2 students of Class VIII, 2 students of Class IX and 2 students of Class X fell ill due to heat."

Meanwhile, in Munshiganj, a Class VI student fainted during class in Munshiganj's Tongibari amid intense heat.

The incident took place during classes at Banari Bahumukhi High School of Hasail Banari union on Sunday.

Immediately after the incident, the school authorities took the student, Sumi Akhter, 14, to Tongibari Health Complex.

Confirming the matter, Mohammad Kayesur Rahman, head teacher of the school, told The Business Standard that after treatment, the student is currently doing well.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has extended its heat alert until 30 April (Tuesday) as the ongoing heatwave will likely persist for the next 72 hours, starting today (28 April).

This extension follows previous warnings issued on 19 April, 22 April, and 25 April.

Currently, Chuadanga is experiencing a "very severe" heatwave, while Rajshahi, Pabna, Sirajganj, Jashore, and Kushtia are facing "severe" heatwave conditions. Meanwhile, a mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Dhaka and Barishal divisions, as well as other parts of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions, along with the districts of Dinajpur, Rangamati, Chandpur, Feni, and Bandarban, with the possibility of continuation.

In recent weeks, the unrelenting heat has tragically claimed the lives of at least 35 people nationwide, based on data compiled by The Business Standard from various media reports.