Jishan, Tanzid blitzkrieg powers Shinepukur to 10-wicket win over Rupganj Tigers

Jishan Alam and Tanzid Hasan blasted their way to a 10-wicket victory for Shinepukur Cricket Club over Rupganj Tigers in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Friday.

An all-round bowling performance from Shinepukur saw Rupganj getting all-out for a mere 110 in 39.4 overs after the match was reduced to 48 overs.

Left-arm spinner Hasan Murad picked up four wickets for 21 runs in 9.4 overs.

In reply, Tanzid and Jishan raced to the target in nine overs. Tanzid struck six fours and three sixes in his 26-ball unbeaten 48. Jishan top-scored with 58* off 28 with the help of four fours and six sixes.