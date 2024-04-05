Jishan, Tanzid blitzkrieg powers Shinepukur to 10-wicket win over Rupganj Tigers

Sports

TBS Report
05 April, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2024, 06:07 pm

Related News

Jishan, Tanzid blitzkrieg powers Shinepukur to 10-wicket win over Rupganj Tigers

In reply, Tanzid and Jishan raced to the target in nine overs. Tanzid struck six fours and three sixes in his 26-ball unbeaten 48. Jishan top-scored with 58* off 28 with the help of four fours and six sixes.

TBS Report
05 April, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2024, 06:07 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Jishan Alam and Tanzid Hasan blasted their way to a 10-wicket victory for Shinepukur Cricket Club over Rupganj Tigers in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Friday. 

An all-round bowling performance from Shinepukur saw Rupganj getting all-out for a mere 110 in 39.4 overs after the match was reduced to 48 overs. 

Left-arm spinner Hasan Murad picked up four wickets for 21 runs in 9.4 overs.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In reply, Tanzid and Jishan raced to the target in nine overs. Tanzid struck six fours and three sixes in his 26-ball unbeaten 48. Jishan top-scored with 58* off 28 with the help of four fours and six sixes. 

Cricket

Jishan Alam / Tanzid Hasan Tamim / Dhaka Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These temporary &#039;villages,&#039; typically comprising a few bamboo houses, are erected solely for the dry season, dismantled preemptively before the onset of monsoon floods. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The strange mobile villages of haor

10h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sparkle with a conscience: The rise of moissanite lab stones

8h | Mode
Photos: Collected

A bright, bold and colourful Eid

8h | Mode
The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Human waste is becoming popular as fertilizer in Mexico

Human waste is becoming popular as fertilizer in Mexico

Now | Videos
Expatriates' Eid joy is hampered by the high price of tickets

Expatriates' Eid joy is hampered by the high price of tickets

20h | Videos
FIFA earns billions of dollars by hosting Women's World Cup

FIFA earns billions of dollars by hosting Women's World Cup

21h | Videos
Borrowing costs to surge above 13.5% as Cenbank hikes reference rate again

Borrowing costs to surge above 13.5% as Cenbank hikes reference rate again

4h | Videos