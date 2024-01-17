Ispahani announced as the title sponsor for this year's BPL

Sports

TBS Report
17 January, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 10:58 pm

Ispahani announced as the title sponsor for this year's BPL

Isphani has secured the title sponsorship for the tenth edition of BPL while mobile banking institution Nagad has been added as the powered-by sponsor.

TBS Report
17 January, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 10:58 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

The sponsors for the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the country's premier T20 franchise-based tournament have been announced on Wednesday.

Isphani has secured the title sponsorship for the tenth edition of BPL while mobile banking institution Nagad has been added as the powered-by sponsor.

In addition to this, co-sponsors include Omera LP Gas and the University of Creative Technology Bangladesh (USTC). Collaborative sponsors for the event include Coltex and Bashundhara Tea.

The BPL is set to kick off on 19 January at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

The participating teams in this season's tournament are the current champions Comilla Victorians, runners-up Sylhet Strikers, Rangpur Riders, Fortune Barishal, Chattogram Challengers, Khulna Tigers, and the Durdanto Dhaka.

On the opening day, a face-off is scheduled between Comilla Victorians and Dhaka Dynamites at 2:30 PM, followed by a match between Sylhet Strikers and Chattogram Challengers at 7 PM. Each day of the tournament will feature matches starting at 2 PM and 7 PM. The first match on Fridays will start at 2 PM, followed by the evening match at 6 PM on other days.

From 26 January to 3 February, matches will be held at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The tournament will then return to Dhaka.

Matches in Chattogram at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium will take place from 13 February to 20 February.

