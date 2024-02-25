'Maybe you don't like me or understand cricket': Sohan retorts to journalist's question

Sports

TBS Report
25 February, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2024, 07:23 pm

Related News

'Maybe you don't like me or understand cricket': Sohan retorts to journalist's question

A journalist asked him whether he was in the nets longer than the others to get back among the runs.

TBS Report
25 February, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2024, 07:23 pm
Photo: Rangpur Riders
Photo: Rangpur Riders

Despite having an experienced star cricketer like Shakib Al Hasan, the Rangpur Riders chose Nurul Hasan Sohan as their captain this time. This wicketkeeper-batsman is handling the leadership with responsibility. Although he did not perform brilliantly with the bat, he played some effective innings'. However, he failed to score well in the last three matches. On that matter, Sohan lost his temper at the pre-match press conference when responding to a question from a journalist. He commented that the journalist asked such a question because he did not like him or did not understand cricket.

Rangpur confirmed their playoffs spot by finishing first in the league table of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Sohan batted in 12 league matches for the team and batted in the middle order, he scored 207 runs in 12 innings at an average of 25.87 with no half-centuries and a highest score of 46. However, he scored 5, 2 and 2 runs in the last three matches respectively.

Sohan, who has failed in three consecutive matches, went to the nets a little earlier than the others in Rangpur's practice session at the Bashundhara Sports Complex on Sunday. Ranpur have a Qualifier match against Comilla Victorians on Monday at Mirpur and Soahn took extra time to bat in the nets ahead of the big game. Noticing the matter, a journalist asked him, whether he was in the nets longer than the others to get back among the runs.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Sohan didn't let the question finish, the Rangpur captain said, "Do you mean I have not been scoring runs in any of the 12 matches? I contributed with runs in five matches, you see? Maybe you don't like me or don't understand the game. If you understand the game you will see the statistics of the position where I am playing. What position did I bat in, and how many runs did I score? You should see them and then ask questions."

Comilla, their opponents are four-time BPL winners - the highest among all BPL franchises - and are the defending champs. As expected, they are in great from this time around too. Sohan wants to play his best cricket here, "I played well in the whole tournament. But I think a lot depends on how much input I can give on that particular day of the qualifier. Of course, Comilla are a good team, but we will try to give our best."

The captain of Rangpur wants to reach the final with a team performance: "Of course, cricket is always a team game, and we cannot just rely on individuals. We are doing well as a team. Everyone in the team is trying to play well. We will try to do the same in the Qualifier, so that we can give the best here."

Top News / Cricket

Nurul Hasan Sohan / Rangpur riders / Bangladesh Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Owners took the opportunity to bond, exchanging tales of their beloved Crowns, while basking in the shared passion for these automotive icons. Photo: Akif Hamid

Crowns at Kaya: A convoy of the royal cavalcade

9h | Wheels
At first glance, the KLX instantly portrays its passion for adventure. Photo: Akif Hamid

Kawasaki KLX 150 BF: Unleashing new potentials off- and on-road

10h | Wheels
Tasfia has been to over 30 countries so far. Photos: Courtesy

Around the world in sharees

12h | Panorama
TBS Illustration.

How to make a family business survive beyond the founder

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hogla pata products from Nilphamari are going to 28 countries

Hogla pata products from Nilphamari are going to 28 countries

4h | Videos
Does purchasing a flat exceed middle-class means?

Does purchasing a flat exceed middle-class means?

2h | Videos
‘Era of peace in Europe over’

‘Era of peace in Europe over’

40m | Videos
Rape allegations against Israeli soldiers, the United Nations has found it credible

Rape allegations against Israeli soldiers, the United Nations has found it credible

22h | Videos